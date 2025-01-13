EPA issues clean-up notice in response to Mary's Mount Landfill fire

The clean-up notice requires the owner to engage an independent expert to establish the extent of the fire and identify hot spots within the waste cells, prepare a plan for extinguishing the fire and submit a report detailing all the damage caused by the fire.

EPA Executive Director Regulatory Operations David Gathercole said the clean-up notice will cover both fire management and infrastructure assessments.

“The expert report will be checking for potential pollutants at the site and assessing any damage to the cell linings, drainage systems and other equipment required for the waste facility to operate safely,” Mr Gathercole said.

“Smoke coming from the site has reduced significantly but thermal imaging and testing of the temperature beneath the cells will be undertaken to ensure the fire is out. Systems will be also need be put in place to prevent further outbreaks.

“These requirements will provide the best protection moving forward for the surrounding environment and communities.”

Mr Gathercole said the EPA has also requested detailed plans on how waste will be managed and stored at the site in future be provided for review.

The EPA has worked in response with emergency services and the owner since the fire broke out on 15 December 2024. Air quality monitoring has been in place in the surrounding areas and a Prevention Notice, that limits work activity at the site, has been in-place since 20 December 2024.

Current satellite images show little to no impact from smoke on the surrounding communities, but air quality monitoring data is available to the public at https://www.airquality.nsw.gov.au/

The community is encouraged to report smoke impacts or other concerns to the Environment Line on 131 555.