PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 11, 2025 Legarda receives honorary PhD; reminds UA students to be stewards of resiliency, inclusive transformation In recognition of her invaluable contributions to the nation and inclusive public service to the Filipino people, Senator Loren Legarda received an Honoris Causa, Doctor of Humanities from the University of Antique (UA) as she graced the university's commencement exercises on January 11, 2025. Speaking before the 262 graduates of UA, Legarda conveyed her deepest appreciation to the University, for what she considers one of the highest honors bestowed upon her as a proud daughter of the Province of Antique. She underscored the distinction as a remarkable moment and noted that this is a clear reflection of the legacy passed on by her ancestors in the province. "To be recognized here, among my fellow Antiqueños, is an honor that fills me with joy and gratitude. This recognition is more than just a personal milestone, I receive this today in honor of all who call Antique home, carrying with me the faith and determination that together we can continue to create a legacy worthy of our heritage," she said. During her speech, the four-term senator encouraged the graduating class of UA to continue upholding the true meaning of transforming lives and building resilient communities as they exit the halls of the esteemed university. She reminded them of the true spirit and qualities that make Antiqueños different -- unyielding, hopeful, and determined. "Resilience is not just surviving calamities -- it is about thriving despite them. I have witnessed the strength of our kasimanwa in the face of typhoons, floods, and earthquakes. But resilience is also the courage of a mother who sacrifice her own needs so her children can finish school. It is the persistence of a father who tills the land from dawn to dusk, weathering storms and droughts, determined to secure a better future for his family," she stressed. Legarda added, "It is the spirit of a student who treks great distances to learn, or of another who juggles work with study, or of those who confront various personal struggles, yet remained undettered by hardships." She reaffirmed her commitment to consistently support the UA through various legislation and programs that would empower, not just the youth, but the entire education system in the province. For years, Legarda supported students from Antique through scholarships and free tuition fees through the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, which she co-authored and co-sponsored. She also pushed for the establishement of various facilities in the university that will assist students' with their learnings. Since 2017, Legarda was able to provide various assistance to the UA through fundings of infrastructure projects such as the construction of classrooms, laboratories, oval facilities, and sports training centers, among many others. "But sustainability is more than just infrastructure, it is about empowering you -- the youth -- to become stewards of our land and leaders of tomorrow. As you leave the halls of the University of Antique, remember this: your education is a responsibility -- a call to serve, to uplift, and to transform. Return to your communities with purpose. Be teachers who inspire the next generation" Legarda highlighted. Likewise, the senator reminded the graduates of the values of excellence, compassion and resilience as she remains a steadfast partner of the Province in cultivating leaders that will shape the future of Antique and the entire nation. "Be leaders who serve with integrity and compassion. Build not just careers but legacies," Legarda reiterated. Legarda tumanggap ng Honorary Degree mula sa University of Antique Bilang pagkilala sa kanyang mahalagang kontribusyon sa bansa at inklusibong serbisyo publiko sa mga Pilipino, tinanggap ni Senadora Loren Legarda ang Honoris Causa, Doctor of Humanities, mula sa University of Antique (UA) kasabay ng kanyang pagiging panauhing pandangal sa seremonya ng pagtatapos ng universidad noong Enero 11, 2025. Sa kanyang talumpati kaharap ang 262 na magtatapos, ipinaabot ni Legarda ang kanyang taos-pusong pasasalamat sa unibersidad, na itinuturing niyang isa sa pinakamataas na karangalan na kanyang natanggap bilang isang anak ng Probinsya ng Antique. Binigyang diin niya ang pagkilala bilang makasaysayan dahil repleksyon ito ng pamana ng kanyang mga ninuno mula sa probinsya. "Ang pagkilalang ito sa harap ng mga kapwa ko Antiqueño ay isang parangal na pumupuno sa akin ng kagalakan at pasasalamat. Ang pagkilalang ito ay higit pa sa isang personal na tagumpay. Tinatanggap ko ito ngayon bilang paggalang sa lahat ng Pilipino na tinatawag ang Antique bilang kanilang tahanan, dala ang pananampalataya at determinasyon na magkasama tayong makapagtatag ng isang pamana na nararapat sa ating kultura," sabi ni Legarda Sa kanyang talumpati, hinikayat ng senadora ang mga magtatapos ng UA na ipagpatuloy ang pagpapahalaga sa tunay na kahulugan ng pagbabago ng buhay at pagpapalakas ng isang komunidad. Pinayuhan din niya ang mga ito ng tunay na diwa at katangian na bukod tangi sa mga Antiqueño --matatag, puno ng pag-asa, at determinadong magtagumpay. "Ang resiliency ay hindi lamang ang makaligtas sa oras ng sakuna. Ito ay ang magtagumpay sa kabila ng mga hamon. Nasaksihan ko ang lakas ng ating mga kasimanwa sa harap ng bagyo, baha, at lindol. Ngunit ang resiliency rin ay ang tapang ng isang ina na nagsasakripisyo ng kanyang mga pangangailangan upang matulungan ang kanyang mga anak na makapagtapos ng pag-aaral. Ito ang sipag ng isang ama na nagtatanim mula umaga hanggang gabi, kahit dumaan ang mga bagyo at tagtuyot, na determinado na magbigay ng mas magandang kinabukasan para sa kanyang pamilya," diin niya. Dagdag pa ni Legarda, "Ito ang diwa ng isang mag-aaral na dumadaan sa malalayong lugar para lang makapag-aral. O ng iba na binabalanse ang trabaho at pag-aaral, pati na ang mga humaharap sa mga personal na pagsubok, ngunit hindi tinatablan ng mga paghihirap." Pinagtibay din ni Legarda ang kanyang pangako na patuloy na susuportahan ang UA sa pamamagitan ng mga batas at programang magpapalakas, hindi lamang sa kabataan, kundi sa buong sistema ng edukasyon sa lalawigan. Sa loob ng mga taon, sinuportahan ni Legarda ang mga mag-aaral mula sa Antique sa pamamagitan ng mga scholarship at libreng matrikula sa ilalim ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, na siya ang co-author at co-sponsor. Isinulong din niya ang pagtatag ng mga pasilidad sa unibersidad na tutulong sa mga mag-aaral sa kanilang pag-aaral. Mula 2017, nakapagbigay si Legarda ng iba't ibang tulong sa UA sa pamamagitan ng mga pondo para sa mga proyekto sa imprastruktura tulad ng pagtatayo ng mga silid-aralan, laboratoryo, mga pasilidad ng oval, at mga sentro ng pagsasanay sa sports, at marami pang iba. "Ngunit ang pagiging sustainable ay hindi lamang tungkol sa mga imprastruktura. Ito po ay tungkol sa pagbibigay ng kakayahan sa inyo upang maging mga tagapangalaga ng ating kalikasan at mga susunod na lider ng bansa. Ngayong papaalis na kayo ng University of Antique, tandaan ninyo ito: ang inyong edukasyon ay isang responsibilidad -- isang tungkulin upang magsilbi, magtaguyod, at magbago. Bumalik sana kayo sa inyong mga komunidad ng may layunin. Maging mga guro na magbibigay inspirasyon sa susunod na henerasyon," pinunto ni Legarda. Pinaalalahanan ng senadora ang mga magtatapos tungkol sa halaga ng kahusayan, malasakit, at resiliency habang nananatili siyang katuwang ng Lalawigan sa paghuhubog ng mga lider na magtataguyod ng kinabukasan ng Antique at ng buong bansa. "Maging mga lider kayo na nagsisilbi ng may integridad at malasakit. Huwag lang kayo bumuo ng pangalan para sa sarili ninyo, kundi mag-iwan kayo ng pamana sa mga susunod na henerasyon," sabi ni Legarda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.