PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release

April 24, 2025 Gatchalian Seeks Clarity on US Tariff Hike's Impact on OFWs, Jobs Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking to ascertain the potential impact of U.S.' imposition of a 17% reciprocal tariff on the Philippines, noting that Washington remains the country's largest export market. "Despite the seemingly advantageous position of the Philippines compared to its ASEAN counterparts following the imposition by the United States of higher reciprocal tariffs, we must identify the potential impact particularly on overseas Filipino workers and the business process outsourcing industry as both are vulnerable to a global economic slowdown," he said. In filing Senate Resolution 1343, Gatchalian also emphasized the need to assess how the country could be affected by possible supply chain disruptions and the potential departure of manufacturers who want to avoid tariffs. According to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Philippines exported a total of $12.12 billion worth of goods to the US in 2024, accounting for 16.6% of Manila's total exports last year and representing a 4.7% increase from the $11.55 billion worth of export products to the US in 2023. Nais ni Gatchalian ng Linaw sa Epekto ng US Tariff Hike sa OFWs, Trabaho Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na alamin ang posibleng epekto ng pagpapataw ng 17% reciprocal tariff ng Estados Unidos sa Pilipinas, lalo na't nananatiling pinakamalaking export market ng bansa ang Amerika. "Bagama't tila may kalamangan ang Pilipinas kumpara sa ibang bansa sa ASEAN pagdating sa reciprocal tariffs ng Estados Unidos, kailangang tukuyin natin ang posibleng epekto nito sa ating mga overseas Filipino workers at sa industriya ng business process outsourcing, lalo na't parehong madaling maapektuhan ang mga ito ng pandaigdigang pagbagsak ng ekonomiya," ani Gatchalian. Sa paghahain niya ng Senate Resolution 1343, binigyang-diin din ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng pagsusuri sa maaaring epekto ng mga abala sa supply chain at ang posibilidad na umalis ang ilang mga manufacturer upang makaiwas sa taripa. Ayon sa paunang datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority, umabot sa kabuuang $12.12 bilyon ang na-export ng Pilipinas sa Estados Unidos noong 2024, katumbas ng 16.6% ng kabuuang export ng bansa at mas mataas ng 4.7% kumpara sa $11.55 bilyon na naitala noong 2023.

