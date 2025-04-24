PHILIPPINES, April 24 - Press Release

April 24, 2025 Sen. Robin: Islamic Burial Act a Culmination of a Long, Hard Process for Muslim Brethren The newly signed Philippine Islamic Burial Act (RA 12160) is the culmination of a long, hard process in Congress for the sake of our Muslim brethren, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla said. Padilla, who sponsored House Bill 8925 - the basis of the new law - in the Senate, said the measure went through the proper procedures in plenary, as well as the appropriate hearings. "Ang RA 12160 ay isang mahalagang bagay para sa mga kapatid nating Muslim, para masunod sa tradisyong Islam sa paglibing sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay. Hindi matatawaran ang prosesong pinagdaanan nito para maging ganap na batas (RA 12160 is very important to our Muslim brethren because they can now follow the traditions of Islam in burying their loved ones. We cannot discount the process the measure went through to become a law)," he said. Last Jan. 21, Padilla sponsored House Bill 8925 on the Senate floor, where he sought his fellow senators' attention and support for "simple ngunit makabuluhang panukalang ito para sa inyong mga kapatid na Muslim (a simple but meaningful measure for our Muslim brethren)." Padilla added the bill symbolizes the support for our society's respect for our dearly departed. In May 2024, Padilla presided over a hearing on the House bill as chairman of the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs. The Senate approved the House bill while the House of Representatives adopted the amendments to the measure as proposed by the senators. Sen. Robin: Islamic Burial Act, Matindi ang Pinagdaanan Alang-Alang sa Mga Muslim Mahaba at matinding proseso ang pinagdaanan sa Kongreso ng ngayo'y bagong lagdang Philippine Islamic Burial Act (RA 12160) bago ito naging batas, alang-alang sa mga kapatid nating Muslim, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Giit ni Padilla, na nag-sponsor sa Senado ng House Bill 8925 na naging basehan ng batas, dumaan ang panukala sa tamang proseso sa plenaryo, at pati na rin sa karampatang pagdinig. "Ang RA 12160 ay isang mahalagang bagay para sa mga kapatid nating Muslim, para masunod sa tradisyong Islam sa paglibing sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay. Hindi matatawaran ang prosesong pinagdaanan nito para maging ganap na batas," aniya. Noong Enero 21, in-sponsor ni Padilla ang House Bill 8925 sa plenaryo ng Senado, kung saan hiniling niya ang pansin at suporta ng kapwa senador para "maging ganap na batas ang simple ngunit makabuluhang panukalang ito para sa inyong mga kapatid na Muslim." Dagdag ni Padilla, ang panukala ay "sumasagisag (din) sa ating pagtataguyod ng isang lipunang gumagalang at nagbibigay ng halaga sa mga yumao." Noong Mayo 2024, namuno din si Padilla sa pagdinig tungkol sa naturang panukala bilang tagapangulo ng Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs. Inaprubahan sa Senado ang panukala, habang pumayag din ang Kamara na i-adopt ang mga pag-amyenda na minungkahi ng mga senador.

