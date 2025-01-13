PHILIPPINES, January 13 - Press Release

January 12, 2025 Gatchalian bats for permanent posts for contractual employees in bureaucracy rightsizing plan Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing the inclusion of a provision in the proposed bureaucracy rightsizing bill to create plantilla positions for qualified contractual employees who have been consistently performing the same functions in the bureaucracy for many years. "I would like to propose some form of language where part of the mandate is to create plantilla positions to accommodate contractual employees who are qualified," Gatchalian said during the Senate consultative hearing on Senate Bill 890 or the Rightsizing the National Government Act. He noted that many of these contractual employees have held their respective positions for over 10 years and are already compliant with civil service requirements. "Maraming contractual na nandoon na for 10 years na qualified naman. Ang problema lang, walang plantilla item," he said. In the government, a plantilla position refers to a permanent position with a budget allocation in the annual General Appropriations Act. According to Gatchalian, rightsizing should not only focus on enhancing government efficiency but also on providing employees with appropriate positions in the bureaucracy for functions they have already been performing for a long time. He emphasized that the lack of plantilla items should not hinder efforts to improve government efficiency in delivering public services. In the same consultative hearing, Gatchalian asked Department of Budget and Management representatives to provide estimates on the potential savings the government could generate if the proposed rightsizing bill is enacted into law. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian highlighted that any savings resulting from the rightsizing measure could help improve the government's fiscal position without resorting to imposing new taxes. Gatchalian: Bigyan ng permanenteng posisyon ang mga kontraktwal sa rightsizing plan ng gobyerno Iminungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na isama sa panukalang rightsizing sa gobyerno ang isang probisyon na lilikha ng plantilla positions para sa mga kwalipikadong kontraktwal na empleyado na matagal nang ginagampanan ang parehong mga tungkulin o serbisyo sa gobyerno sa loob ng maraming taon. "Nais kong magmungkahi na lumikha ng mga plantilla position upang ma-accommodate ang mga kwalipikadong empleyado na kontraktwal," sabi ni Gatchalian sa nagdaang pagdinig ng Senado sa Senate Bill 890 o ang Rightsizing the National Government Act. Sinabi niya na maraming contractual employees ang higit sampung taon nang ginagampanan ang kanilang mga posisyon sa gobyerno na nakakatugon sa mga requirement ng civil service. "Maraming contractual na nandoon na for 10 years na qualified naman. Ang problema lang, walang plantilla item," ani Gatchalian. Ang plantilla position sa gobyerno ay tumutukoy sa isang permanenteng posisyon na may nakalaan nang pondo sa taunang General Appropriations Act. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang rightsizing ay hindi lamang dapat nakatuon sa pagpapahusay ng takbo o operasyon sa gobyerno. Dapat ring mabigyan ng tama at angkop na posisyon ang mga empleyado ng gobyerno para sa mga tungkuling matagal na nilang ginagampanan. Binigyang-diin ng senador na hindi dapat maging hadlang ang kawalan ng plantilla items sa layuning mapabuti ang serbisyo publiko. Sa naturang consultative hearing din, hiniling ni Gatchalian sa mga kinatawan ng Department of Budget and Management na magbigay ng mga pagtatantya sa potensyal na matitipid ng gobyerno sakaling maipasa ang panukalang rightsizing. Binigyang-diin ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means na ang anumang matitipid o savings mula sa panukalang rightsizing ay maaaring makatulong sa pagpapabuti ng pananalapi ng gobyerno nang hindi kinakailangang magpataw ng mga bagong buwis.

