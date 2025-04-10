Ejercito: Statement On the recent kidnapping cases victimizing Filipino-Chinese businessmen

PHILIPPINES, April 10 - Press Release

April 10, 2025 STATEMENT

On the recent kidnapping cases victimizing Filipino-Chinese businessmen

April 10, 2025 The recent spate of kidnappings is deeply alarming and demands the full attention and focus of the administration, as it threatens both public safety and the country's business climate and international reputation. If the Philippine National Police (PNP) is unable to act swiftly, I propose that we call upon the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force (PAOCTF) to aggressively pursue and dismantle these kidnapping syndicates. Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, with his extensive experience in the Presidential Anti-Crime Commission (PACC) during the term of then Vice President Joseph Estrada and then Col. Panfilo Lacson, has successfully neutralized notorious kidnap-for- ransom groups like the Kuratong Baleleng and the Red Scorpion Gang led by Joey De Leon. The administration must act decisively to address this crisis. The safety of our citizens and the stability of our nation depend on it.

