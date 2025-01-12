As Coordinated Wildfire Response Efforts Continue, FEMA Encourages Californians to Apply for Aid

WASHINGTON -- As wildfire response efforts continue, Californians should listen to instructions from state and local officials and take steps to stay safe like immediately evacuating if told to do so, paying attention to local alerts and using a face covering when outdoors.

Los Angeles County Residents with Wildfire Damage Are Encouraged to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If your primary home was affected by the fires, FEMA may be able to help you cover certain costs – like paying for essential items, finding a place to stay, replacing personal property or making basic repairs to your home. However, FEMA assistance is designed to help you if you do not have insurance or if your insurance policies don’t cover basic needs. If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible and be ready to provide your coverage information when applying to FEMA.

There are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance or en Español.

FEMA and the Federal Government Remain Steadfast as Disaster Response Continues

In addition to helping individuals and families recover, FEMA is supporting the state and local governments by funding 100 percent of the cost of debris removal and lifesaving and life sustaining activities – including fire suppression efforts — for 180 days.

The entire federal government is committed to supporting response activities in California and helping the community recover. FEMA is the lead federal coordinating agency for the state-led response and relies on the expertise of the federal interagency for this historic response and recovery mission.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing engineering and public works expertise on the ground to assist with the planning and coordination among its disaster response partners.

More than 880 National Guard members from California, Nevada and Wyoming are activated and engaged in multiple air and ground firefighting efforts.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that small businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters can apply for federal disaster loans to offset losses from physical damage caused by the wildfires. People should not wait on the decision for a FEMA grant to apply for an SBA loan. To apply online and learn more, sba.gov/disaster.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) declared a public health emergency for California, providing health care providers and suppliers greater flexibility to meet emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. The HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response is supporting regional and state operation centers and monitoring state and local public health and medical needs.

The U.S. Department of Defense has 500 active-duty troops stationed in California ready to support state and federal requests for route clearance, commodity distribution, search and rescue, airlift and other activities.

The California National Guard is supporting law enforcement efforts in the region and is adding two Modular Air Firefighting System units while two more are being readied by the Nevada National Guard.

Free Mental Health Support and Other Forms of Care Are Available for Wildfire Survivors and Their Loved Ones

Anyone feeling overwhelmed or in distress because of the fires can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline 24/7 at 1-800-985-5990 to receive free crisis counseling.

State and nonprofit partners like the American Red Cross and others are providing a safe place to stay, meals and emotional comfort to people. To find a shelter, text SHELTER and your ZIP code to 43362, visit redcross.org/shelter or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You can also call this number if you need assistance locating a missing loved one because of the fires.

Anyone Can Help: Here’s How

The best way to help the affected communities is by donating cash directly to recognized disaster relief organizations. Organizations on the ground know what items and quantities are needed, often buy in bulk with discounts and if possible, purchase through businesses local to the disaster, supporting economic recovery. People can also connect with trusted organizations operating in the affected area to know where volunteers are needed.