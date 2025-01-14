ManhattanBNB Celebrates Milestone of 100 Hosts Across NYC and Beyond

A partial map of ManhattanBNB listings, as of January 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManhattanBNB ( www.manhattanbnb.com ), a pioneering vacation rental advertising platform founded by New York City-area hosts, is proud to announce that it has reached a significant milestone of 100 hosts on its platform. This achievement reflects ManhattanBNB's dedication to providing travelers with authentic, safe, and affordable local stays while offering hosts the tools and flexibility they need to create exceptional guest experiences.The platform showcases properties across all five boroughs of New York City and nearby areas like Westchester, NY, and Hudson, NJ. With more than half of its listings located outside Manhattan, ManhattanBNB opens up diverse and exciting options for visitors to experience the city like a local. From charming Brooklyn brownstones to family-friendly spaces in Queens, guests can find accommodations that fit their preferences and group sizes."Reaching 100 hosts is a testament to the trust and confidence that local property owners have placed in ManhattanBNB," said Marissa Lowman, Board Member at ManhattanBNB. "Our platform creates meaningful connections between guests and hosts, offering a safe, reliable, and affordable way to experience New York City’s rich diversity. As we continue to grow, we’re excited to expand our offerings and help more travelers create unforgettable memories, further enriching New York City’s vibrant tourism ecosystem.”ManhattanBNB witnessed a surge in interest from guests over the December 2024 holiday season, fueled by record-high hotel prices . The most popular properties were spacious, outer-borough homes that could comfortably accommodate groups of four or more—filling a gap not typically served by hotels or other platforms.Why Travelers and Hosts Choose ManhattanBNBGlobal Reach: ManhattanBNB connects travelers from around the world with local hosts. Over the past year, visitors from 49 countries contacted hosts about booking stays, with the highest global engagement coming from Canada, Spain, and France.Unique Accommodations: Guests can explore a variety of stays, from cozy apartments to large homes perfect for families and groups, all while enjoying the charm and character of New York's neighborhoods.Safety and Trust: ManhattanBNB partners with Superhog to offer hosts up to $50,000 in damage protection per booking, ensuring peace of mind for both parties.Visitors to New York City can explore ManhattanBNB's growing collection of distinctive accommodations, offering a unique opportunity to experience the city’s energy, culture, and hospitality from a local perspective. Whether you're seeking a cozy escape or a spacious family retreat, ManhattanBNB invites you to discover the many sides of New York City. Learn more at www.manhattanbnb.com About ManhattanBNBManhattanBNB is a unique vacation rental advertising platform rooted in a partnership with New York City-area hosts. Dedicated to providing guests with memorable stays and hosts with operational autonomy, ManhattanBNB connects travelers with local, authentic accommodations that showcase the best of New York City. For more information, visit www.manhattanbnb.com Press Contacthello@manhattanbnb.com

