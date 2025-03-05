ManhattanBNB Introduces ‘Reverse Tariff’ for Canadian Travelers Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

ManhattanBNB: NYC Vacation Rentals Canadian discount banner for visitors from Canada

The NYC-based vacation rental advertising platform is offering a ‘reverse tariff’—a 10% discount for Canadian travelers—to reinforce cross-border goodwill

This ‘reverse tariff’ is our way of saying thank you to our northern neighbors—and reminding them that they remain our friends, neighbo(u)rs, partners, and allies.” — Alexandre Ramani

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManhattanBNB ( www.manhattanbnb.com ), a pioneering vacation rental advertising platform founded by New York City-area hosts, is proud to introduce a “reverse tariff” for Canadian travelers. In response to new U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports, ManhattanBNB is offering a 10% discount to all Canadian guests—a gesture of goodwill to counteract economic strain and reaffirm the strong bond between the two nations.Starting immediately, Canadian visitors browsing ManhattanBNB’s collection of vacation rentals will be invited—in both English and French—to use the promo code OHCANADA to access the discount.“Canadians have long been among the most enthusiastic visitors to New York, and we want them to know they’re always welcome here,” said Alexandre Ramani, Managing Partner of ManhattanBNB. “While politicians may feud, at ManhattanBNB, we believe in building bridges, not barriers. This ‘reverse tariff’ is our way of saying thank you to our northern neighbors—and reminding them that they remain our friends, neighbo(u)rs, partners, and allies.”Recent trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada, along with calls for Canadians to reconsider U.S. travel, have contributed to a decline in Canadian visitors. ManhattanBNB hopes this initiative reassures Canadians that many Americans reject divisive economic policies and deeply value U.S.-Canada ties.ManhattanBNB Reaches Key Growth MilestoneThis announcement comes at a pivotal moment for ManhattanBNB, which recently surpassed 100 hosts on its platform—marking a significant milestone in its mission to provide unique and locally-driven accommodations across New York City. Since its launch, ManhattanBNB has grown steadily, offering travelers a diverse range of stays, from historic brownstones to artist lofts across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and beyond.Unlike large corporate rental platforms, ManhattanBNB ensures that more of the revenue from short-term stays remains in the hands of independent property hosts rather than global conglomerates. By continuing to expand its offerings and introducing initiatives like the “reverse tariff,” ManhattanBNB is reinforcing its commitment to fairness, flexibility, and inclusivity in the short-term rental ecosystem.Canadians looking to take advantage of the OHCANADA discount can visit www.manhattanbnb.com and book their stay today.About ManhattanBNBManhattanBNB is a New York City-based vacation rental advertising platform that connects travelers with authentic, one-of-a-kind stays across the five boroughs and beyond. From historic brownstones to modern artist lofts, ManhattanBNB offers visitors a curated selection of accommodations that reflect the city’s character, culture, and diversity.Unlike corporate booking platforms, ManhattanBNB is deeply rooted in the local community, giving travelers a more personal and immersive way to experience New York. Whether guests are visiting for business, culture, or adventure, ManhattanBNB helps them find the perfect stay while supporting the city’s vibrant network of independent property hosts.For more information, visit www.manhattanbnb.com Press Contacthello@manhattanbnb.com

