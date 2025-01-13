Master Special Education Advocacy with Updated Training for 2025

Don't IEP Alone offers Special Education Advocacy training for all levels of experience, the brand new parent up to the professional advocate looking to level up their skills.

Empower yourself with the updated Don’t IEP Alone Academy—featuring exclusive attorney-led training and enhanced tools to master the IEP process in 2025.

No one will care more about improving your child’s IEP than you do. It’s up to you to take charge. When you understand the process, you can make real change.” — Lisa Lightner, Special Education Advocate

AVONDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Don’t IEP Alone Academy, a leading online program for special education advocacy training , is unveiling exciting updates for 2025. Tailored to empower parents navigating the often overwhelming world of IEPs, this course has been enhanced with participant feedback and now offers even more tools to help families succeed.What’s New for 2025?-Attorney-Led Sessions: Gain insights from top legal experts during live Q&A sessions designed to tackle complex IEP challenges.-Enhanced Course Materials: Practical tools and strategies updated to reflect the latest in advocacy best practices.The enhancements don’t stop there. The course materials have been expanded to include actionable strategies and updated resources, equipping parents with the skills to document, negotiate, and advocate effectively for their child’s unique needs. Whether you’re just starting your IEP journey or you’ve been in the trenches for years, these updates ensure you have the most current tools to achieve meaningful progress for your child.Participants will also benefit from lifetime access to the course materials, allowing them to revisit lessons as their child’s needs evolve. The program is designed to make parents feel confident and prepared for every step of the IEP process, from the first meeting to ongoing advocacy.The Don’t IEP Alone Academy has helped thousands of families take control of their child’s education. Don’t leave your child’s future in someone else’s hands—learn how to advocate effectively and ensure your child gets the services and support they need.Enrollment is open now for the 2025 program year. Visit Don't IEP Alone Academy to learn more and sign up.About A Day In Our Shoes Founded by Special Education Advocate Lisa Lightner, A Day In Our Shoes provides parents with tools, resources, and community support to navigate IEPs and 504 plans.

