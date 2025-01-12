Aliyyah Koloc drove the best stage of this Dakar Rally

The seventh stage of the 2025 Dakar Rally had it all. Challenging navigation, a mix of fast and technical sections, and racing in mountainous terrain.

MONACO, FRANCE, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aliyyah Koloc, the youngest women competitor in the Ultimate category, handled the stage with confidence, maintaining a 10th place standing during the race.Her final position of 24th was affected by complications due to an error in the roadbook, which caused many drivers to lose their way. Subsequently, the organizers annulled 20 kilometers of that part of the stage, impacting the final rankings. Despite these challenges, the Red-Lined REVO T1+ car of the Buggyra ZM Racing team navigated the obstacles successfully."Today was really tough. We started very early, but it’s nice to finish while it’s still light. I think it was a mix of everything. There were dunes, sand, rocks. At the beginning, we weren’t too confident about the tire pressure. We increased it to avoid punctures, which caused us to lose a bit of time in the sand due to higher pressure, but after that, it was mostly fast. Overall, I’m really happy with how we finished. I think it’s our best result ever," said Aliyyah Koloc.The Buggyra ZM Racing team praised her performance and fighting spirit, especially under the tough conditions of the mountainous terrain. Both Aliyyah and her co-driver, Sebastien Delaunay, demonstrated their ability to tackle the demanding challenges of the Dakar Rally. The crew moved up to 29th place in the overall standings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.