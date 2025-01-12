sliQue Robotics Hires New Chief Technology Officer

sliQue Robotics

Leading AI expert and computer vision researcher from Skolkovo Institute of Technology to drive technological innovation at sliQue a fast-growing robotics firm

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sliQue Robotics, a leader in autonomous systems and intelligent robotics, is proud to announce Sina Moghimi's appointment as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective January 1, 2025. Sina brings a robust computer vision, robotics, and algorithm development background, along with a proven track record in innovation and research.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sina to sliQue Robotics," said Michael Kessler, CEO of sliQue Robotics. "His exceptional computer vision and robotics skills and his innovative approach to solving complex problems make him the ideal leader to drive our technology strategy forward. Sina's experience and vision will be invaluable as we continue to develop cutting-edge autonomous solutions for various industries."

Sina Moghimi expressed his enthusiasm about joining sliQue Robotics: "I am honored to join sliQue Robotics, a company renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in autonomous systems. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to push the boundaries of what our technology can achieve and develop solutions that make a meaningful impact across different sectors."

Key Responsibilities and Vision:

Technology Strategy: Leading the development and implementation of sliQue Robotics' technology roadmap to ensure the company remains at the forefront of autonomous systems and intelligent robotics.

Research and Development: Overseeing R&D initiatives to innovate and enhance product offerings, focusing on integrating advanced computer vision and machine learning algorithms.

Team Leadership: Building and mentoring a high-performing engineering team to foster a culture of creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Product Innovation: Driving new products and features that meet the evolving needs of sliQue Robotics' diverse clientele, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and security sectors.

Under Sina's leadership, sliQue Robotics aims to accelerate its product development cycles, enhance its technological capabilities, and expand its global market presence. His appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's journey toward pushing the boundaries of technological advancements and operational excellence.

About sliQue Robotics

sliQue Robotics is a Las Vegas-based technology company specializing in designing, developing, and deploying autonomous robotic systems. With offices worldwide, sliQue Robotics serves various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and more, providing customized solutions that drive operational excellence and innovation. The company's DataBarn Platform hosts enterprise software suites, while its research focuses heavily on computer vision and reinforcement learning applications. Founded in 2022, the company has consistently set new standards in intelligent robotics, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to solve complex industrial challenges. For more information, visit http://www.DataBarn.com

