DevLand.AI sliQue Robotics

sliQue's mission empowers developers through #opensource and gamified experiences, capturing the imagination of a growing community of future innovators.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sliQue, Inc., a disruptor redefining the future of global innovation, today announced its acquisition of DevLand.AI—a visionary open-source platform that turns the traditional tech hierarchy on its head. By merging play with purpose, DevLand.AI’s gamified ecosystem democratizes access to cutting-edge tools in emerging tech, chip design, and beyond, empowering developers worldwide to out-create, out-collaborate, and out-innovate legacy giants.

The Game Has Changed

DevLand.AI isn’t just a platform—it’s a rebellion. While Big Tech gatekeeps advanced tools behind paywalls and patents, DevLand.AI’s open-source, community-driven model invites developers of all skill levels to design, experiment, and compete in a dynamic, game-like universe. From building AI models to simulating humanoid robots through (RL) designing hardware, earning rewards, unlocking challenges, and collaborating across borders, proving innovation thrives when barriers fall.

“This isn’t about competing with industry titans—it’s about dismantling their playbook,” said Michael Kessler, CEO of sliQue, Inc. “DevLand.AI turns every developer into a disruptor and a dreamer. Imagine a world where a student who otherwise may not have a chance can iterate on chip designs as fast as a Silicon Valley engineer. That’s the power of open-source democratization. The era of closed ecosystems is over.”

Why Does This Threaten the Status Quo?

•Gamification = Acceleration: DevLand.AI’s quest-driven environment turns complex projects into addictive challenges, attracting a new generation of creators (NuroMorfs).

•Open Source = Collective Power: The platform’s codebase is a living, crowd-sourced arsenal—there is no corporate red tape, just global collaboration.

•Democratization = Disruption: By making advanced tools free and fun, DevLand.AI undercuts the proprietary stranglehold of tech incumbents or the “Dream Killers.”

The Ripple Effect

Industries reliant on exclusivity—semiconductors, AI infrastructure, robotics—are now on notice. DevLand.AI’s launch comes with a semiconductor manufacturing facility that has already prototyped low-cost AI hardware and open robotics frameworks that outperform closed systems. With sliQue’s tenacity and undisclosed industry partners, the platform will scale its “innovation playground,” inviting millions to join what insiders call “the open-source Renaissance.”

What’s Next?

•NuroMorf Live TBD: A live in-person “Code Intensive” tournament, where developers worldwide will collaborate to solve real-world challenges—with cutting-edge hardware provided by Unitree Robotics and other major hardware players.

•Big Tech’s Countermove? Skeptics wonder if legacy players can adapt. DevLand.AI’s users reply, “Come play with us.”

About sliQue, Inc.

sliQue, Inc. An American Technology Company builds platforms that have the power to turn underdogs into pioneers. We bet on communities, not corporations, to drive the next wave of technological evolution.

About DevLand.AI

DevLand.AI is the people’s R&D lab—a gamified, open-source ecosystem where developers design the future for the thrill of it, not the profit margin.

Commenting on the acquisition, Michael Kessler, Chief Executive Officer at sliQue, Inc., stated, “We see exciting opportunities ahead and look forward to sharing more developments soon.”

Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

