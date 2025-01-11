MPD Makes Arrest in Business Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in multiple robberies of businesses in Northeast.

Over the last week, similar armed robberies of establishments occurred in the Fifth District. The investigation determined the robberies were linked to the same suspect. Officers were instructed to pay special attention to similar establishments.

On Friday, January 10, 2025, the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The suspect produced a knife and demanded money from the cash register. The employees did not comply, and the suspect fled. Officers in the area quickly located the suspect and placed him under arrest. CCN: 25004505.

25-year-old Christopher Baker, of Northeast, DC, was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, Baker was also charged with these additional offenses:

Armed Robbery: On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at approximately 6:25 a.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The suspect produced a knife and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took the money then fled the scene. CCN: 25000203.

Armed Robbery: On Thursday, January 2, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The suspect produced a knife and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took the money and then fled the scene. CCN: 25000982.

Armed Robbery: On Friday, January 3, 2025, at approximately 7:42 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The suspect produced a knife and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took the money and then fled the scene. CCN: 25001503.

Armed Robbery: On Thursday, January 9, 2025, at approximately 6:24 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The suspect produced a knife and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect took the money and then fled the scene. CCN: 25004040.