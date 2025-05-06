Persons of Interest and Vehicle Sought in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest and vehicle involved in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 10:06 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 2500 block of Ontario Road, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The persons of interest and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/pU6awhLKtZU

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest and/or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25065173

###