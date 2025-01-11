MPD Investigating Fatal Southeast Hit and Run Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a hit and run driver in Southeast.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 8:59 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4500 block of Bowen Road, Southeast, for the report a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the roadway. The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking his bicycle westbound across the roadway in the 4400 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, when the unknown vehicle struck him. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. Despite all lifesaving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 64-year-old Michael McCorkle of Southeast, D.C.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/_94z_BmEDII

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

