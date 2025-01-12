Lobi Space Expands Virtual Office Offerings in Prime Chicago Location

lobi space reception Lobi Space on-demand meeting rooms

Lobi Space, a trusted hub for Chicago’s business community, is excited to announce new virtual mailbox and coworking plans designed to support business owners.

We love working with our Chicago business community and our virtual office plans are super affordable, secure and very simple to sign up or cancel.” — Oliver Thomas, Community Manager

CHICAGO, ID, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lobi Space has been a cornerstone for Chicago’s business community. We’re thrilled to introduce our new virtual mailbox and coworking plans, thoughtfully designed to empower startups, remote workers, small businesses, and nonprofits. With mailbox plans starting at just $20 per month and coworking memberships from $65, Lobi Space continues its mission to provide accessible and secure office solutions in the heart of Chicago.Located conveniently near all major highways with ample parking, Lobi Space offers a prime business address perfect for professionals seeking flexibility and convenience. Its role as a business incubator has made it a trusted partner for entrepreneurs and organizations over the years, and Lobi Space now extends its services further with virtual office offerings to address the evolving needs of modern professionals.The Benefits of a Virtual MailboxFor startups and small business owners, managing correspondence can be a challenge—especially when working remotely. Lobi Space’s virtual mailbox offers a seamless, secure solution by providing a professional Chicago mailing address through a Commercial Mail Receiving Agency (CMRA) registered by the USPS.Key advantages of a virtual mailbox at Lobi Space include:Professional Appearance: A prime business location that boosts credibility when dealing with clients and vendors.Enhanced Security: All mail is securely handled, ensuring important documents remain safe.Convenience: Easily access and manage your mail or packages without needing to be physically present.Exploring Lobi Space's Virtual Office SolutionsBeyond virtual mailboxes, Lobi Space offers comprehensive virtual office solutions tailored for today’s professionals. These include on-demand office space access, meeting rooms, and coworking memberships.Lobi Space's standout features:On-Demand Office Use: Need a space to close that big deal or work on a critical project? Lobi Space provides modern, secure offices available when you need them.Secure Meeting Rooms: Host your team meetings or client presentations in professional, fully equipped spaces.Prime Business Address: Establish your presence in downtown Chicago with ease, and enjoy the benefits of a professional mailing address that’s registered and trusted by the USPS.Since 2015, Lobi Space has been a supportive home for local charities and professionals, offering everything you need to grow your business in a professional environment. Getting started is easy—just visit their website or location to explore services like virtual mailboxes, coworking memberships, or on-demand office access. Choose the plan that suits your needs, with virtual mailboxes starting at $20 per month and coworking memberships at $65. Once you’re signed up, you’ll have the flexibility, security, and tools to work smarter and grow your business.Why Choose Lobi Space?Since its inception, Lobi Space has built a reputation for dependability, security, and community engagement. By providing scalable office solutions and creating a collaborative office culture, Lobi Space continues to empower professionals to thrive.Whether you’re a remote worker seeking structure, a small business owner in need of a professional address, or a startup looking for affordable coworking options, Lobi Space has you covered.A New Chapter for Chicago’s ProfessionalsLobi Space is proud to support businesses and organizations in Chicago and beyond with its innovative virtual office solutions. With affordable pricing and services tailored to meet modern professionals' needs, it’s time to elevate your business with Lobi Space.Discover the power of flexible, accessible office solutions today. Visit Lobi Space's website or contact their team to learn more about their exciting offerings.About Lobi SpaceFounded in 2015, Lobi Space is a premier Chicago-based business incubator that offers coworking spaces, virtual mailbox services, and secure office solutions. Located in a convenient, accessible area of the city, Lobi Space has supported charities, startups, and business professionals for nearly a decade.

