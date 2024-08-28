Lobi Space Launches Cutting-Edge Podcast Production Facility

Lobi podcast production with custom background Podcast production filming

Lobi Space Announces State-of-the-Art Podcast Studio for Entrepreneurs and Creators in Chicago

Our goal is to provide a comprehensive, hassle-free environment where creators and business owners can focus on content while we handle the technical aspects.” — Bernard U. - Studio Manager

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES , August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lobi Space & Studio is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art podcast production studio, designed specifically for entrepreneurs, small business owners, content creators, and enterprises. This innovative facility offers a seamless solution for producing high-quality video and podcast content without the hassle of technical challenges.Situated in the heart of Chicago, Lobi Space & Studio’s new podcast production studio is equipped with top-tier professional cameras, microphones, custom set designs, and a dedicated production team included in the hourly fee. Since 2015, Lobi Space & Studio has been a creative business incubator, serving the Chicagoland business community with access to local professionals, experts, and turnkey workspace solutions. The new podcast studio further enhances its commitment to fostering innovation and simplicity for creators looking to develop authority and digital presence.Lobi Space & Studio’s podcast production program is designed to be straightforward and cost-effective. Creators can simply show up and record, with all editing performed live and delivered promptly, eliminating the need for external media production experts. Studio time starts at an affordable rate of $225 per hour, with full packages available to make production even more affordable for those looking to produce consistently. First-time clients will receive a complimentary production hour and a free strategy meeting with a professional podcast producer.The podcast studio is not only equipped with premium-quality equipment but also offers various amenities such as a kitchen, free parking, and a makeup room. This unique setup ensures that every recording session is both comfortable and productive.Key Features of the New Podcast Studio Include:Top Quality Equipment: Professional-grade cameras, microphones, and custom set designs.Expert Production Support: A dedicated production team included in the hourly fee.Simple, Turnkey Setup: Creators can focus on content creation while all technical aspects are managed by the studio.Affordable Pricing Plans: Starting at $225 per hour with packages available for regular producers.First-Time Client Perks: Free production hour and strategy meeting with a professional podcast producer.Comprehensive Amenities: Kitchen, free parking, and a makeup room for a comfortable and productive recording experience.Since its inception in 2015, Lobi Space & Studio has been dedicated to supporting the Chicagoland business community by offering flexible workspace solutions and fostering a sense of community among local entrepreneurs. The new podcast production facility continues this tradition by providing a platform for creators to elevate their content and influence.Experience the innovation firsthand by booking a studio tour today. Visit Lobispace.com to schedule your tour and learn more about how Lobi Space & Studio can help you create engaging, high-quality content effortlessly.About Lobi Space & StudioLobi Space & Studio is a premier creative business incubator located in Chicago, IL. Since 2015, we have been committed to serving the local business community with flexible workspace solutions, expert resources, and a supportive environment. Our newest addition, a state-of-the-art podcast production studio, offers a seamless solution for entrepreneurs and creators to produce professional-quality content with ease.

Lobi Podcast Studio Experience

