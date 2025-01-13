Glohab, Inc., introduces a Robotic Block System in which building a fire-resistant house is as simple as stacking blocks

This system cuts specialized labor costs by up to 80%, making high-speed and precision work possible for all workers and democratizing the construction process

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glohab, Inc., an innovative U.S. company redefining construction, presents Incablock for California, a revolutionary robotic block system patented in the U.S. This game-changing solution eliminates the need for heavy equipment and specialized labor, offering builders and contractors an efficient and user-friendly alternative to traditional construction methods.Incablock is designed to empower unskilled laborers to build like seasoned professionals. This system cuts specialized labor costs by up to 80% by removing the need for expert block layers. It brings high-speed, precision construction within reach for all workers, democratizing the construction process.Each block is engineered to self-align and interlock without the need for mortar. The staggered joint design ensures secure and stable walls, while specialized robotic blocks for corners and intersections create robust structural connections. Every block has a purpose, ensuring that each wall is solid from the moment it's built.Unlike traditional construction methods with conventional blocks, Incablock employs a dry-stacking system that eliminates delays caused by mortar drying times. Workers can build continuously, completing a one-story house structure in three days, depending on its size.Incablock offers a wide range of specialized blocks, including Lintel blocks, Half blocks, Termination blocks for doors and windows, Corners, and Intersection blocks with special cells to place the rebars.These blocks come prefabricated with electrical boxes for easy placement of cable conduits and pre-drilled holes for plumbing and gas lines. This intelligent design allows workers to install electrical wiring, water, and drainage systems as they build, saving cost and valuable time for plumbers and electricians and reducing the need for additional carpentry or specialized frameworks.The system also includes efficient and cost-effective roofing solutions using lightweight concrete or structural panels, further simplifying construction processes.A single worker can place a block every 30 seconds, matching the speed of robotic block-laying machines without requiring costly equipment or expertise. Whether building homes, schools, or commercial structures, Incablock delivers unparalleled efficiency.Beyond speed and efficiency, Incablock promotes environmental sustainability. By reducing mortar use and minimizing waste, the system lessens the environmental impact of construction. It incorporates pozzolan, a volcanic material that improves thermal insulation while reducing block weight. This innovative approach supports eco-friendly building practices.Incablock is not just about speed and efficiency but safety and practicality. We've designed each block with dilation joints in each face, making walls non-monolithic and more flexible under structural movement. The blocks also resist Fires, Hurricanes, Floods, and Termites, offering a robust and durable solution.The blocks match the size of standard concrete blocks and can be produced using traditional block-making machines. This compatibility ensures easy adoption and scalability worldwide.In fires, homes are reduced to ashes, leaving chimneys booming over charred waste. This demonstrates that only concrete masonry can withstand fires.Daniel D. Correa, a Ph.D. in Construction Science and the inventor of the Incablock construction system , commented that California can't afford to allow builders to rebuild using fire-combustible materials. Accuweather's analyst estimates that LA fire losses could reach $52 to $57 billion. We must protect our communities by building with fire-resistant concrete masonry, preventing future devastations and economically bankrupt owners, insurance companies, and the State itself. After many losses from hurricanes and fires, the State of Florida changed its building code to build houses and buildings with concrete masonry and noncombustible materials.Visit www.incablock.com to learn more about this groundbreaking technology. With Incablock Robotic Blocks, the future of construction is here.

The Incablock construction system

