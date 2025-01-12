With new round of severe fire weather on the way, California continues historic deployment

State’s all-in response

With this latest surge, California has now mobilized more than 14,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard service members, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.

In addition, these response efforts include more than 1,700 pieces of firefighting apparatus, including 1,350+ engines, 80+ aircraft, 150+ dozers and 160+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

On Tuesday, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and has issued two executive orders to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. On Wednesday, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: