Rellevate Partners with Highnote for Enhanced Digital Banking Capabilities

Rellevate, Highnote Partner on Enhanced Payment Solutions

Thrilled to partner with Highnote! We're boosting our digital banking platform with faster transactions, enhanced security, and more payment options for our customers.” — Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-founder and CEO

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, today announced a strategic partnership with Highnote, a cutting-edge embedded finance company setting the new standard for modern issuer processor platforms. This collaboration will enhance Rellevate’s proprietary technology platform, enabling real-time money movement and flexible account funding and payment options.“We are excited to partner with Highnote,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-founder and CEO of Rellevate, Inc. “This partnership will allow us to further improve our advanced processing capabilities to deliver even faster transaction speeds, security features, and a wider range of payment options to our customers.”The partnership delivers several key benefits, including:● Faster Transaction Speeds: Advanced processing technology will enable Rellevate to offer faster transaction processing times for its customers● Enhanced Security: Robust security features will further protect Rellevate’s customers’ financial information● Expanded Payment Options: Wider range of payment options to its customers, catering to their evolving needs“We are proud to partner with Rellevate, Inc.,” said John MacIlwaine, CEO of Highnote. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of providing innovative payment solutions that empower businesses to deliver exceptional digital banking and payments solutions to their customers.”About Rellevate, Inc., ( www.rellevate.com Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Rellevate’s proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About HighnoteHighnote is an embedded finance company setting the new standard in modern card platform management. Its integrated technology enables companies of all sizes to embed virtual and physical card payments, ledger, and wallet functionalities into their products, creating compelling value for users. Highnote has raised more than $100 million from leading investors and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Visit highnote.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.