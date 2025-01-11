Submit Release
New Haven Barracks - Missing juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE: 25B5000197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby                        

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT: (802) 388 - 4919

 

DATE/TIME: 1/10/2025 – Approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 26 Post Road, Monkton, Vermont

 

JUVENILE: Grace Smart                                            

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were notified that Grace Smart ran away from her residence. Upon contacting her mother, Troopers learned that Smart is operating a 2015 Nissan Rogue bearing the Vermont registration of KEC981. 

 

Her last known location was 55 Post Road, Monkton Vermont on the evening of 1/10/2025. Her intended destination is unknown currently. A photo of Smart has been attached above. Anyone with information pertaining to the location of Smart is asked to contact the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.

 

