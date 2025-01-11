First-in-the-Nation CA-JSOC Headquarters

As part of her 2025 State of the State agenda, Governor Kathy Hochul today proposed creating the nation’s first-ever Crime Analysis Joint Special Operations Command (CA-JSOC) Headquarters to help fight crime and coordinate intelligence sharing among hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement entities. Governor Hochul will propose expanded support for intelligence and agency coordination, and will secure additional funding for crime prevention technology and equipment to provide resources so local police departments and sheriffs’ offices can continue driving down crime in New York State, building off last year’s record funding for law enforcement technology.

“Public safety has been one of my top priorities since day one, and I am committed to doing everything I can to make sure that all New Yorkers and their families feel safe,” Governor Hochul said. “By prioritizing coordination, intelligence sharing and investing in the latest technology, we are ensuring law enforcement agencies across the state have the resources and tools they need to prevent crimes and safeguard the future of our state.”

Expand Support for Intelligence Sharing and Agency Coordination

The Crime Analysis Centers (CACs) are vital to crime prevention and public safety in New York, with staff responding to requests for services from local police and prosecutors and providing hot-spot analysis, real-time investigative support and other assistance to law enforcement statewide. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, CAC funding has tripled, and the network has grown to 11 centers, which are supported by the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) in partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, since taking office Governor Hochul has made foundational investments in cybersecurity to help protect New Yorkers against growing digital threats. Governor Hochul established New York State’s Joint Security Operations Center (JSOC) to serve as a 24/7 cybersecurity hub to coordinate responses to cyber threats.

To build on these successes, Governor Hochul will propose creating the New York State Crime Analysis and Joint Special Operations Command Headquarters (CA-JSOC). This first-in-the-nation headquarters will unite and support more than 100 local, state and federal agencies to track crime trends, share intelligence, and coordinate responses in real time, further enhancing public safety across New York State.

Invest in Law Enforcement Technology Funding

Last year, Governor Hochul provided record funding for the Law Enforcement Technology (LETECH) grants, supporting agencies statewide in acquiring critical technologies and equipment to enhance crime prevention. To ensure law enforcement partners continue to have access to the tools needed to protect New Yorkers and strengthen public safety, Governor Hochul will secure additional funding LETECH grants, which are administered by DCJS.

DCJS Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Governor Hochul’s support for our local law enforcement and community partners has been unprecedented. These proposals will further expand information and data sharing among local, state and federal agencies and leverage technology to allow agencies to continue to drive down crime and improve public safety.”

State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “I want to commend Governor Hochul for her continued investments in public safety. This new joint operations center expands on the close partnerships we have built with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, which is critically important as we fight the constantly evolving threats to public safety.”

The U.S. Department of Justice recently recognized the Crime Analysis Center Network with an Excellence in the Field of Criminal Justice Award, one of six presented by the federal agency. About 210 crime analysts, investigators and other law enforcement personnel – funded by DCJS or assigned by partner local, state, and federal agencies – staff the Centers located in Albany, Broome, Erie, Franklin, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, and Suffolk counties, and Manhattan. More than 350 law enforcement agencies in 59 counties allow the centers to access records management systems, which include arrests, reported crimes, accident reports, traffic tickets and other calls for service; domestic incident reports; parole and probation records; and public surveillance camera systems, among other data and information sources.

Staff at the Centers analyze and compile data and information in response to requests for service, providing real-time investigative support to officers as they are responding to reported crimes; analyses of emerging crime trends, crime patterns, and calls for service that inform officer and resource deployment; and detailed briefings that provide investigators with leads on specific cases they are handling. Their work has allowed law enforcement agencies to solve homicides, car thefts, retail crime rings, and remove illegal guns from communities across the State.

Last year, Governor Hochul announced that she secured $127 million to police departments and sheriffs’ offices outside of New York City for new technology and equipment to prevent and solve crimes and improve public safety. The Governor secured funding in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget to fund applications made by 378 law enforcement agencies.

Police departments and sheriffs’ offices are using the funding to purchase new technology and equipment to modernize their operations and more effectively solve and prevent crime. The grants support a variety of equipment and technology, including but not limited to license plate readers, mobile and fixed camera systems, computer-aided dispatch systems, software, unmanned aerial vehicles, gunshot detection devices and smart equipment for patrol vehicles and police officers. More than half of the total funding was used to support license plate readers (22 percent), body-worn and patrol vehicle equipment (20 percent), and public safety camera systems (17 percent).

