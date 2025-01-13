RBI CTO Wins Industry Thought Leader Award

Jamie Lasher

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI), the innovative AI-focused data science firm, announced today that Jamie Lasher, RBI’s Chief Technology Officer, has made the 2024 list of Thought Leaders published by the PROGRESS in Lending Association. This is the fifth year the association has published its list of leaders.

“We need industry thought leaders if mortgage lending is going to advance moving forward,” wrote PROGRESS in Lending Founder and Chairman Tony Garritano when he announced the winners. “Our existing awards all acknowledge the good work that executives are doing now, but we think it’s time to reward future work and initiatives. We need thought leaders who are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail. We need creativity. We need bold new ideas.”

When Jamie Lasher looks at a new technology, she knows exactly what she’s looking for and what questions to ask the developers to ensure success for her clients. Working as a consultant for a regional bank, she learned quickly to tell the difference between tools that would help the bank execute its strategy and those that wouldn’t.

Today, things are moving so quickly that it can be hard for a CTO to know what’s behind the fancy demo of a new software tool. Jamie knows that firsthand. As a co-founder and Chief Technology Officer for the mortgage industry’s first outsourced data science company, she has seen AI’s impact on the fast development and testing of new tools.

In Jamie’s mind, the potential for innovation in lending has never been greater, but the same could be said for the need to vet and test any new innovation a lender wants to deploy. If the lender doesn’t benefit, it’s not an innovation.

“Jamie is always thinking about ways to connect the new tools we’re building with the existing technology infrastructure in the companies that depend upon us to pull insight from their data,” said Scott Schang, RBI’s Chief Data Scientist. “She makes sure that we’re not just developing in a vacuum and that our offerings always line up with the most critical needs of our clients.”

Founded in 2023, RBI empowers industry leaders by employing sophisticated AI research techniques to deliver comprehensive reports and strategic recommendations. Acting as an outsourced data science department, RBI helps clients make data-driven decisions to innovate, solve business challenges, and achieve growth.

About the RBI

Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI) was founded in 2023 to help marketing teams, coaches, and consultants use AI tools to quickly gather and analyze very large data sets so they can win more business, be more effective in their work, and demonstrate their ROI. RBI business analysts accomplish this with sophisticated AI-powered research techniques resulting in detailed reports and action plans, acting as the client’s data science department. The company is currently working to support three national coaching networks. To find out more, visit the company at www.rbiplaybook.com.

