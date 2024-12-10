Diligent Robotics Launches AI Advisory Board to Advance Embodied AI in Healthcare Robotics

Taking a page from each other's books: Dr. Andrea Thomaz and Moxi, with Diligent Robotics' new AI Advisory Board, set to redefine human-robot collaboration

AI luminaries partner with Diligent Robotics to advance smart humanoid robots, building on a strong foundation of real-world success

This advisory board represents a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of embodied AI by bringing together proven real-world success with the unmatched expertise of world-renowned researchers.” — Dr. Andrea Thomaz, CEO, Diligent Robotics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diligent Robotics, the leader in deploying AI-powered humanoid robots that collaborate seamlessly with healthcare teams, announced today the formation of its AI Advisory Board.

This elite group of thought leaders from Stanford, NYU, and Carnegie Mellon was hand-selected by Diligent Robotics for their groundbreaking research in collaborative robotics, focusing on robots that operate alongside and learn from people in real-world environments.

"With the largest fleet of humanoid robots actively working in healthcare today, Diligent Robotics has been at the forefront of embodied AI for years. Moxi is already transforming workflows in hospitals across the nation," said Dr. Andrea Thomaz, CEO and Founder of Diligent Robotics.

"By partnering with these exceptional thought leaders, and their decades of academic excellence and research in embodied AI, this advisory board represents a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of embodied AI by bringing together our proven real-world success with the unmatched expertise of these world-renowned researchers. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how robots collaborate with humans to solve real-world challenges.”

Since its founding, Diligent Robotics has prioritized creating robots that not only perform tasks but also complement human strengths. Moxi, the company’s flagship humanoid robot, is trusted by healthcare teams nationwide and has redefined hospital workflows – navigating complex environments, managing delicate lab workflows and operating with precision in patient care settings.

The AI Advisory Board is the next step in the company’s evolution, enhancing its leadership in embodied AI and ensuring its robots remain at the forefront of innovation.

The AI advisory board members include:

• Jeannette Bohg (Stanford University): A leader in multisensory interactive mobile manipulation and director of the Stanford AI Lab’s Interactive Perception and Robot Learning Lab.

• Artur Dubrawski (Carnegie Mellon University): Director of the Auton Lab, specializing in machine learning for robotics in complex environments.

• Oliver Kroemer (Carnegie Mellon University): A pioneer in lifelong robot manipulation learning and adaptive skill acquisition.

• Lerrel Pinto (New York University): Expert in large-scale general robot learning and founder of the General-purpose Robotics and AI Lab (GRAIL).

• Dorsa Sadigh (Stanford University): Specialist in cross-embodiment robot learning and human-robot interaction, advancing collaborative robotics.

• Ruslan Salakhutdinov (Carnegie Mellon University): Renowned for groundbreaking work in deep learning and optimization, shaping the future of AI at scale.

These experts bring a shared commitment to advancing collaborative robots—robots that operate intuitively alongside people and continuously adapt to dynamic, human-centered environments.

The advisory board will not only provide insights into cutting-edge research but will also gain unparalleled access to one of the largest deployed fleets of humanoid robots, offering them a front-row seat to the challenges and successes of robots working in the real world.

By marrying decades of academic research and practical expertise, the board will work closely with Diligent Robotics to push the boundaries of embodied AI.

Their unique focus on collaborative robotics ensures that Moxi—and future generations of Diligent’s robots—will continue to lead the field in how robots interact, adapt, and learn from the people they support.

“This advisory board represents an unparalleled opportunity for Diligent Robotics to bridge the gap between commercial innovation and academic research,” said Dr. Thomaz. “Each of our new advisory board members brings a unique expertise and viewpoint on Embodied AI and Human-Robot Collaboration in particular. We’re combining the world’s best minds in AI research with our established expertise in deploying humanoid robots in real-world healthcare settings. Together, we’ll not only advance the science of embodied AI but also redefine how robots interact intelligently with the world around them, transforming industries like healthcare and beyond.”

# # #

