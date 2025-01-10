MPD Arrests a Suspect in an Attempted Armed Carjacking
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department arrested a woman who attempted to carjack a man at knifepoint in Northwest.
On Saturday, February 17, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the victim was seated in a running vehicle in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The suspect entered the vehicle and displayed a knife, demanding the victim exit the vehicle. The victim did not comply and attempted to stop the suspect from taking the vehicle. The victim sustained a minor injury. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
On Thursday, January 9, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 35-year-old Tamika Burriss of Hyattsville, MD was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Knife).
CCN: 24024909
###
