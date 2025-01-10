Mayor Bowser and Federal Partners to Hold Public Safety Press Briefing on 2025 Presidential Inauguration
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 13 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, District officials, and federal partners will hold a public safety press briefing on preparations and security measures for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, taking place on Monday, January 20 in Washington, DC.
When:
Monday, January 13 at 11 am
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Pamela A. Smith, Chief, Metropolitan Police Department
William “Matt” McCool, Special Agent in Charge, US Secret Service, Washington Field Office
J. Thomas Manger, Chief, United States Capitol Police
David Sundberg, Assistant Director in Charge, FBI Washington Field Office
Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
Where:
Marion S. Barry Jr. Building
Old Council Chambers
441 4th Street, Northwest
*Closest Metro: Judiciary Square*
*Closest Bikeshare: 4th & E Street, NW*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.