Mayor Bowser and Federal Partners to Hold Public Safety Press Briefing on 2025 Presidential Inauguration

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, January 13 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, District officials, and federal partners will hold a public safety press briefing on preparations and security measures for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, taking place on Monday, January 20 in Washington, DC.



When:

Monday, January 13 at 11 am



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Pamela A. Smith, Chief, Metropolitan Police Department

William “Matt” McCool, Special Agent in Charge, US Secret Service, Washington Field Office

J. Thomas Manger, Chief, United States Capitol Police

David Sundberg, Assistant Director in Charge, FBI Washington Field Office

Randy Clarke, General Manager and CEO, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority



Where:

Marion S. Barry Jr. Building

Old Council Chambers

441 4th Street, Northwest

*Closest Metro: Judiciary Square*

*Closest Bikeshare: 4th & E Street, NW*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X. Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.