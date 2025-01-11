Medical school enrollment hits new record

Total medical school enrollment has reached a new high of 99,562 students for 2024-2025, a 1.8% increase from the previous school year, according to data (https://www.aamc.org/news/medical-school-enrollment-reaches-new-high) released yesterday by the Association of American Medical Colleges. The figure marks a decade-long trend of increasing enrollment. First-year enrollees also rose 0.8% to a new high of 23,048.



The report also noted that the number of applicants declined for a third consecutive year but at a slower rate than previous years. Applicants were down 1.2% (51,946) for 2024-2025, compared to 4.7% (52,577) in 2023-2024 and 11.6% (55,189) in 2022-2023. AAMC said the declines appear to be a pattern following the COVID-19 pandemic when applications reached all-time highs.

