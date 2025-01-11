W.Va. recovery mission marks progress after one month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – One month after President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for Mercer County, FEMA has now provided survivors of Tropical Storm Helene with more than $1 million in federal disaster assistance. The work is just beginning. It is a mission closely shared with the state of West Virginia, West Virginia Emergency Management Division, state offices, local governments and community and faith-based organizations that are also fully engaged.

As of Jan. 9, 2025, FEMA has approved more than $1.3 million to help homeowners and renters in Mercer County with disaster funding following the damages caused by the Sept. 25-28, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene. FEMA also provided more than $485 thousand to help survivors with storm-related necessities like childcare, storage, disaster medical and dental expenses, and cleaning supplies.

“While it’s only been a month since the disaster was declared, I’m proud of what FEMA and its partners in West Virginia and Mercer County emergency management have accomplished,” Federal Coordinating Officer Georgeta Dragoiu said. “We’ve gotten more than $1 million into the hands of survivors for their recovery and helped hundreds in Disaster Recovery Centers, in-home visits, and even phone calls. We’re going to keep working to help every eligible West Virginian get the money they need to recover from Tropical Storm Helene.”

FEMA home inspectors have completed more than 430 inspections, pushing more applications forward for review.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists knocked on more than 2,250 doors, interacting with more than 660 individuals, in an undertaking to meet survivors where they are and answer questions about federal disaster assistance.

FEMA Enhanced Application Services specialists completed more than 225 follow-up calls with survivors, walking them through the application process and collecting information to help complete their requests for federal assistance. Their extra efforts led to more than $147 thousand to be approved for Mercer County residents’ recovery.

FEMA continues to ensure federal support is available to all affected communities, including people with disabilities, people with access or functional needs, and those in underserved populations.

There is a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Mercer County, which provides face-to-face assistance to survivors. More than 260 survivors and their families have spoken with specialists at a DRC. For the latest recovery center information, visit DRC Locator at fema.gov/drc.

How to Apply to FEMA

Federal disaster recovery funds may be available for eligible individuals in Mercer County, W.Va., who suffered damage from the Sep 25 - Sep 28, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene that caused landslides, mudslides, and flooding.

Residents who sustained storm-related property damage should register with FEMA. To do so, survivors can:

Visit one of our Disaster Recovery Centers. For updated recovery center information, visit the DRC Locator at fema.gov/drc.

Call FEMA’s toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362, open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time with language translation available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA with your number for that service when you apply.

Visit online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

To date, the Small Business Administration has approved more than $288 thousand dollars in low-interest disaster loans. Impacted residents may be referred to SBA to request a low-interest disaster loan after you submit your FEMA application. Survivors are encouraged to go through the entire process, as this may open the door for additional resources for your recovery.

FEMA is working closely with the state of West Virginia and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to support Mercer County residents. There are many partners involved, including local and state agencies, nonprofits, voluntary and faith-based organizations, and the private sector, to assist in survivor recovery.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Feb. 7, 2025.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.