RECRUITMENT NOTICE: Chief Administrative Officer

Open Date: January 10, 2025

Close Date: January 24, 2025 (11:59 pm)

Position Overview:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, support the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov.

DMPED is seeking a Chief Administrative Officer to oversee the agency’s operations and administrative functions. The Chief Administrative Officer is responsible for oversight and execution of budget, human resources, administrative services, and information technology functions. This includes developing and executing agency policies and procedures, overseeing the development and execution of the agency budget, employee recruitment and onboarding, employee training, and ensuring smooth operation of business functions and IT systems. The work involves a range of administrative, financial, and operational responsibility for complex agency programmatic areas and intersects with various program areas.

Position Description:

As Chief Administrative Officer at DMPED, you will provide analytical, financial, operational, and managerial oversight and leadership in maintaining the daily operational functions of the agency. This position reports to the Chief of Staff and works closely with the agency’s business unit leaders. Responsibilities include:

Oversee the formulation, justification, and execution of budget for DMPED in close coordination with the Agency Fiscal Officer, Resource Allocation Officer, and agency’s business unit leaders.

Define, develop, and implement strategic human resources functions, including hiring, onboarding, employee/labor relations, performance management, training, accommodations, and leave policies.

Provide strategic leadership in anticipating and addressing challenges and opportunities related to DMPED’s budget, human resources. and business operations.

Design and implement business process improvements across functional areas, including organizational design, budget, leadership/management development, and human resources data and technology. Identify opportunities to improve business operations by designing or revising processes or policies.

Supervise staff responsible for carrying out the day-to-day functions of the office, including technology systems, supplies, and processes.

Oversee compliance with local and federal regulations pertaining to human resources, budgeting, and procurement.

Serve as the agency’s primary liaison for operational audits and ensure adherence to applicable standards and guidelines.

Develop and implement risk management strategies to safeguard the agency’s assets, operations, and reputation.

Collaborate with external stakeholders, including government agencies, community organizations, and private-sector partners, to advance the agency’s mission.

Lead initiatives to enhance organizational culture and employee engagement, ensuring alignment with agency goals and values.

Monitor and report on key performance indicators related to administrative functions, providing recommendations for improvements as needed.

Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, public administration, finance, or a related field. Master’s degree preferred.

10+ years of relevant experience leading cross-functional teams in administration, finance, and operations.

Superior knowledge of operational functions and principles, including employee management, customer service, and project management.

Strong working knowledge of industry regulations and legislative guidelines, particularly to human resources management.

Proven ability to streamline and implement new structures and roles that create speed, efficiency, and support rapidly shifting business demands.

Exceptional verbal and written communication and project management skills.

High level of emotional intelligence and ability to handle sensitive interpersonal matters.

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is required. Experience with programs that support effective process mapping and/or project management is preferred.

Excellent judgment and systems thinking with the ability to connect organizational objectives to Operations unit priorities and staff assignments.

Ability to understand workforce and workplace trends and strategically address their implications on the agency’s operations.

Experience with risk management, compliance, and audit readiness.

Proven ability to manage and resolve conflicts, build consensus, and drive organizational change.

Salary:

This position is Grade 16 on the District Government’s Management Supervisory Service salary scale. The salary ranges from $140,958 to $197,337. Actual salary is determined by various factors, including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons, and agency organizational structure.

Application Process:

This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

Click on the following link.

In the Search Jobs section, enter 28722 .

. Click on the job requisition entitled Chief Administrative Officer.

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.