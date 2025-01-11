Los Angeles wildfire survivors can apply for federal aid today, new website launched to help Californians

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Calling 800-621-3362

By using the FEMA smart phone application

Assistance is available in over 40 languages

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

In the days to come, disaster recovery centers will be activated in coordination with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support survivors and businesses that have suffered disaster-related losses or damages. Each center is unique and locally driven with support from local, state, federal, and non-profit agencies.

California has mobilized more than 12,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard service members, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.

In addition, these response efforts include more than 1,660 pieces of firefighting apparatus, including 1,150+ engines, 60+ aircraft, dozers and 100+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

On Tuesday, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency and he subsequently issued an executive order to support communities affected by the ongoing fires. Text of the executive order is available here. On Wednesday, President Biden quickly approved Governor Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing response efforts. The state also received continued federal assistance to combat the Hurst, Eaton, and Palisades Fires.