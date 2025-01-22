3 Steps for a Hassle Free Transfer of a Hawaiian Timeshare

A deed must be prepared and recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances for a hassle-free transfer of a Hawaiian timeshare.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A deed must be prepared and recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances for a hassle-free transfer of a Hawaiian timeshare . Finally, the recorded deed must be forwarded to the timeshare resort. Deed and Record prepares and records Hawaiian timeshare deeds. Ownership transfers are needed for marriage, divorce, gifts, trusts, adding or removing a co-owner, and gifting. Here are examples of required ownership changes.When only one spouse owns the timeshare, the resort may require the other spouse to be on title to make reservations or access the timeshare. The non-owning spouse may want to be added so that the survivor can continue to use the timeshare.When one spouse is awarded the timeshare in a divorce until the non-owning spouse is removed by deed as owner, both spouses have access and are responsible for the maintenance fees.Even if a living trust is created, it only avoids probate if it owns the timeshare. A deed from the Settlor to the Trustee adequately funds the trust. For this deed, the Settlor and Trustee are the same people.A deed is required when the current owner wants to add or remove a co-owner of a timeshare or give the timeshare away.These are the three steps to hassle-free owner change of a Hawaiian timeshare. 1. Have a deed prepared. 2. Record the deed with the Bureau of Conveyances. 3. Forward a copy of the recorded deed to the Hawaiian timeshare resort Step One -- Have a deed prepared: Transfers are by deed. A deed is a piece of paper with the owner’s signature stating the owner intends to transfer the timeshare to another person. A notary must acknowledge the signature.Step Two—Record the deed with the Bureau of Conveyances: All states, except Hawaii, record deeds in the county where the timeshare resort is located. In Hawaii, all timeshare deeds are registered with the Bureau of Conveyances. Hawaii is the only state with one government agency responsible for real property in the entire state. The Bureau’s Office maintains the database of all real property owners in Hawaii. The Bureau’s database changes only upon receiving a properly prepared deed.Step 3 -- Forward a Copy of the Deed to the Timeshare Resort. The databases of two entities must be updated: the Bureau of Conveyances and the resort where the timeshare is located. First, the Bureau’s database is changed upon receiving a properly prepared deed. Then, the timeshare company updates its records of owners upon receipt of the recorded deed.A transfer of ownership is needed for marriage, divorce, gifts, trusts, adding or removing a co-owner, and gifting. For a hassle-free transfer of a Hawaiian timeshare, prepare a deed, record the deed with the Bureau of Conveyances, and forward the recorded deed to the timeshare resort.

