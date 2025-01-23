How to Change Owners of a Hawaiian Timeshare

Sunste on the Big Island of Hawaii

A deed recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances adds, removes or changes an owner of a timeshare. Trusts, LLCs, and gifts require a change in owners.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A deed recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances adds, removes, or changes the owner of a Hawaiian timeshare . Trusts, limited liability companies, and gifts require a change in owners. Divorce, marriage, and changes in access require adding or removing a co-owner. The recorded deed is forwarded to the timeshare company to update their owner records. Deed and Record prepares and records deeds for timeshares in Hawaii.Gifts. Deeds are used to gift a timeshare. An owner no longer uses the timeshare but continues to pay annual maintenance fees. A win-win situation is to gift the timeshare to someone who will use it. The new owner has access to and use of a timeshare in Hawaii . The prior owner is relieved of the obligation to pay maintenance fees.Trusts and LLCs. A trust avoids probate, but the trust must own the timeshare. The current owner signs a deed to transfer ownership to their trust. A person forms a limited liability company for tax purposes and liability protection. To work, the timeshare must change from the owner as an individual to a limited liability company by deed.Add or Remove an Owner. In divorce, a deed removes one spouse as owner. Removing a spouse is important because as long as both ex-spouses remain owners, both have access to the timeshare and are liable for the maintenance fees. A deed also adds a spouse, friend, or relative as a co-owner. Adding a new co-owner gives the new owner access to the timeshare. Adding new owners as joint tenants avoids probate on the death of a joint tenant owner.Summary. A deed recorded with the Bureau of Conveyances is needed to change, add, or remove an owner of a timeshare in Hawaii. Trusts, limited liabilities companies, and gifts require a change in owners. Divorce, marriage, or allowing or preventing access to a timeshare resort requires adding or removing a co-owner. The recorded deed is forwarded to the timeshare company to update their owner records.

