SECNAV Del Toro Names Future Amphibious Transport Dock the Future USS Travis Manion (LPD 33)

The future USS Travis Manion honors Silver Star recipient, 1st Lieutenant Travis Manion and

his service. The future LPD 33 will be the first Navy vessel named for Travis Manion.

“The San Antonio-class amphibious ship represents the combined power of the Navy and

Marine Corps team and relies on the seamless integration of Sailors and Marines working

together,” said Del Toro. “Here, at his alma mater, I am proud to announce that the next San

Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, LPD 33, will be named USS Travis Manion, serving

as a symbol of courage, bravery, and selfless service for all who follow in her wake.”

Born to a Marine family, Manion graduated from the United States Naval Academy in

2004. After completion of entry-level officer training, he was assigned to 1st Reconnaissance

Battalion and deployed to Iraq for his first tour of duty. In 2006, he was assigned to a military

transition team advising the Iraqi Army and returned to Iraq in December that year.

On patrol in April 2007, Manion and his fellow Marines were ambushed. With his corpsman

wounded, Manion exposed himself to enemy fire to recover the corpsman. Attacking the

ambushers, Manion again moved through enemy fire to rescue another wounded Marine. With

Iraqi reinforcements blocked, Manion again exposed himself to fire in attempt to find a better

fighting position. He was fatally wounded by an enemy sniper. For his actions, he was awarded a

Silver Star.

Manion Hall, a student barracks at The Basic School aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico,

Virginia, is named in his honor. This is the first ship to be named after 1st Lieutenant Manion.

“The naming of this ship, the USS Travis Manion, is an incredible honor for Travis and our

family, and an honor for all of those who stepped up to serve when our country called after September 11, 2001,” said Col. Thomas Manion, USMC, (Ret.) and Chairman Emeritus, Travis

Manion Foundation. “Through the words he spoke before his final deployment, ‘If Not Me, Then

Who…’, Travis left a legacy of service that lives on through the hundreds of thousands of

veterans and families of the fallen across the country who share this ethos. Today, as our men and women continue to serve on the front lines, I know Travis would want this ship to be a tribute to

this entire generation of veterans and a reminder to honor and remember their service and

sacrifice.”

Along with the ship’s name, Secretary Del Toro announced the sponsors for the USS Travis

Manion as sister, Ryan Manion, and nieces Maggie and Honor Borek. They, in their role as

sponsors, will represent a lifelong relationship with the ship and crew.

“I never would have thought when we lost my brother Travis in 2007 that I - alongside Travis’

nieces, Maggie and Honor - would one day serve as sponsors of a ship named after him,” said

Ryan Manion, CEO of Travis Manion Foundation. “Travis would be so proud to know that the

USS Travis Manion will one day carry Marines - men and women like those he walked beside in

the halls of Naval Academy and those he served beside on the battlefield. He’d also be adamant

that this honor is not only about him, but about remembering the legacies of all of those who

wore the uniform.”

Amphibious transport dock ships are warships that embark, transport and land elements of a

landing force for a variety of expeditionary warfare missions. LPDs are used to transport and

land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) or

conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22). These ships support amphibious assault, special

operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for

amphibious operations.