Draft Study Report for Fruitland-Winona Secondary Plan Area Block 1 Servicing Strategy

Please provide any comments and questions by January 27, 2025.

If you would like to be added to the project mailing list or if you have any accessibility requirements to enable reviewing and/or commenting on the provided materials, please advise:

Margaret Fazio

Senior Project Manager, Infrastructure Planning

Planning and Economic Development

City of Hamilton

71 Main Street West, 6th Floor, L8P 4Y5

Phone 905-546-2822 Ext. 2218

Email: [email protected]

Information will be collected in accordance with the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record.

This Notice was published in the Hamilton Spectator on January 10, 2025.