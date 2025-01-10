MDC Jan. 18 virtual program to focus on archery maintenance

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – After you’ve completed a season of archery hunting, knowing how to store your bow is important so it can be an effective hunting tool for next season and many after that.

People who are interested in learning more about how to store their bow and other archery equipment away until the next hunting season arrives should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Learning Archery: Bow Winterization” on Jan. 18. This free program will be from 9-11 a.m. and is being taught by the staff at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/204132

At this program, MDC Community Education Assistant Stacy Wheatley will discuss how to store your bow in order that it will be ready future hunting seasons. The link to join this online class will be sent the morning of the program.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.