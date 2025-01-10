StoryMaps Strengthen Oregon’s Disaster Declarations: A Spotlight on the 2024 Summer Fire Season

The State of Oregon has received a federal disaster declaration (FEMA-4854-DR-OR) in response to the 2024 Summer Fire Season, a series of devastating wildfires that severely impacted communities across five counties. This declaration unlocks critical federal resources to support recovery efforts in Gilliam, Grant, Umatilla, Wasco and Wheeler counties. But what goes into securing this level of federal support? A key element of Oregon’s disaster declaration request process is the innovative use of StoryMaps.

You can see how OEM used StoryMaps do as part of our declaration request in the 2024 Wildfire Spotlight.

Understanding the Story Behind the Disaster Declaration

Disaster declarations require a compelling and data-driven case that illustrates the severity of an event and its impacts on communities. Oregon’s StoryMaps do that by transforming complex response data into an accessible narrative with interactive maps, images, and videos. StoryMaps provide a cohesive picture that captures the event’s timeline, response efforts and community challenges.

2024 Summer Fire Season StoryMap: A Closer Look

In the 2024 Wildfire StoryMap OEM was able to help decision makers navigate the complex events that led up to and encompassed the historic fire season. The StoryMap includes:

Detailed information on the weather conditions before and during the fires.

Insights into how local and Tribal communities were impacted, including evacuation data and recovery challenges.

Information on power and communication disruptions.

Danage to transportation infrastructure and critical facilities.

Metrics from Oregon’s crisis management software.

Images and video that show on the ground conditions during all phases of the incident.

These elements combine to tell a comprehensive story of the disaster and its aftermath, reinforcing the need for federal assistance.

Strengthening the Case for Federal Support

The disaster declaration request process begins with a letter from the governor outlining the need for federal aid. StoryMaps play a crucial role by providing real-time data, context and timelines in a way that is easy to digest. This approach ensures that federal partners (including FEMA) can clearly see the true impacts and response activities needed for recovery. The inclusion of interactive elements, such as clickable maps and embedded videos, creates a transparent and engaging presentation that unites all partners with the same understanding of an event.

A Valuable Resource for the Public and Partners

StoryMaps not only support disaster declarations but also increase transparency by providing the public and partner organizations with a detailed, comprehensive view of a disaster’s impacts. They also highlight the dedication of first responders, emergency management personnel, and community members during a crisis.

Explore More StoryMaps

Oregon’s commitment to innovative storytelling doesn’t stop with the 2024 Summer Fire Season. A collection of disaster StoryMaps is available for those who want to learn more about previous events and ongoing recovery efforts. View the full collection here: Oregon Disaster Storymaps Collection.

Conclusion

The 2024 Summer Fire Season demonstrated the importance of clear, data-backed communication in disaster recovery efforts. StoryMaps have become a vital tool in Oregon’s emergency management strategy, helping justify disaster declarations and foster collaboration across local, state, Tribal and federal partners. As Oregon moves forward with recovery, these StoryMaps continue to inform and engage communities, ensuring that the story of resilience is told accurately and effectively.

Visit the StoryMaps to gain a deeper understanding of how disasters impact our state and how recovery efforts take shape.