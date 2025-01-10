Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,754 in the last 365 days.

Hosting Rap Concert, Even With Performers From Rival Gangs, Is Not ‘Ultrahazardous’

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that plaintiffs—who suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries following a melee that broke out during a 2018 rap concert in Riverside—failed to adequately plead an ultrahazardous activity claim against the hosting nightclub even though the event featured performers from rival gangs who were allegedly known to provoke violence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hosting Rap Concert, Even With Performers From Rival Gangs, Is Not ‘Ultrahazardous’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more