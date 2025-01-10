Hosting Rap Concert, Even With Performers From Rival Gangs, Is Not ‘Ultrahazardous’

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that plaintiffs—who suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries following a melee that broke out during a 2018 rap concert in Riverside—failed to adequately plead an ultrahazardous activity claim against the hosting nightclub even though the event featured performers from rival gangs who were allegedly known to provoke violence.

