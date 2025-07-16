ICE detentions force more Central California undocumented residents to self-deport

Immigration attorneys also say ICE is moving to reopen cases that were previously closed, including those involving unaccompanied minors and immigrants who applied for visas granted to victims of serious crimes. Legal experts say these “bad faith” tactics employed by ICE not only pressure people to self-deport, but also make it less likely criminal suspects are charged if victims or witnesses who are undocumented become less willing to report alleged perpetrators and cooperate with law enforcement.

