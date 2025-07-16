[U.S.] Supreme Court Clears the Way for Trump’s Cuts to the Education Department

The Education Department began the year with more than 4,000 employees. The administration also fired some probationary workers and offered employees the ability to resign. Altogether, after the terminations, the Education Department will have a work force of about half the size it did before Mr. Trump returned to office.

