Treasury, IRS issue proposed regulations on new Roth catch-up rule, other SECURE 2.0 Act provisions
IR-2025-07, Jan. 10, 2025
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed regulations today addressing several SECURE 2.0 Act provisions relating to catch-up contributions, which are additional contributions under a 401(k) or similar workplace retirement plan that generally are allowed with respect to employees who are age 50 or older.
This includes proposed rules related to a provision requiring that catch-up contributions made by certain higher-income participants be designated as after-tax Roth contributions.
The proposed regulations provide guidance for plan administrators to implement and comply with the new Roth catch-up rule and reflect comments received in response to Notice 2023-62, issued in August 2023.
The proposed regulations also provide guidance relating to the increased catch-up contribution limit under the SECURE 2.0 Act for certain retirement plan participants. Affected participants include employees between the ages of 60-63 and employees in newly established SIMPLE plans.
Treasury and IRS welcome comments on these proposed regulations. Comments may be submitted through the Federal Register. See the proposed regulations for details.
