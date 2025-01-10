Treasury, IRS issue proposed regulations on new Roth catch-up rule, other SECURE 2.0 Act provisions

IR-2025-07, Jan. 10, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed regulations today addressing several SECURE 2.0 Act provisions relating to catch-up contributions, which are additional contributions under a 401(k) or similar workplace retirement plan that generally are allowed with respect to employees who are age 50 or older.

This includes proposed rules related to a provision requiring that catch-up contributions made by certain higher-income participants be designated as after-tax Roth contributions.

The proposed regulations provide guidance for plan administrators to implement and comply with the new Roth catch-up rule and reflect comments received in response to Notice 2023-62, issued in August 2023.

The proposed regulations also provide guidance relating to the increased catch-up contribution limit under the SECURE 2.0 Act for certain retirement plan participants. Affected participants include employees between the ages of 60-63 and employees in newly established SIMPLE plans.

Treasury and IRS welcome comments on these proposed regulations. Comments may be submitted through the Federal Register. See the proposed regulations for details.