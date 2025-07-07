IRS announces tax relief for taxpayers impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and wildfires in Missouri; various deadlines postponed to Nov. 3

MO-2025-02, June 9, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today tax relief for individuals and businesses in parts of Missouri that were affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and wildfires that began on March 14, 2025. These taxpayers now have until Nov. 3, 2025, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households that reside or have a business in Bollinger, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, St. Louis, Stoddard, Wayne, Webster, and Wright counties qualify for tax relief. The same relief will be available to any other counties added later to the disaster area. The current list of eligible localities is always available on the Tax relief in disaster situations page on IRS.gov.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after March 14, 2025, and before Nov. 3, 2025, are granted additional time to file.

As a result, affected individuals and businesses will have until Nov. 3, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period.

The Nov. 3, 2025, deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025. The Nov. 3 deadline also applies to 2024 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts for eligible taxpayers. This relief also applies to the estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, June 16, and Sept. 15, 2025. Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after March 14, 2025, and before March 31, 2025, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by March 31, 2025.

The Nov. 3, 2025, deadline also applies to affected businesses:

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30, July 31, and Oct. 31, 2025.

Calendar-year partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 17, 2025.

Calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025.

Calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due on May 15, 2025.

In addition, penalties for failing to make payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after March 14, 2025, and before March 31, 2025, will be abated as long as the deposits were made by March 31, 2025.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS Special Services toll-free number at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief. Tax practitioners in the covered disaster area, who maintain records necessary to meet a filing or payment deadline for taxpayers located outside the disaster area, may contact the IRS Special Services; if the practitioner maintains the necessary records of ten or more clients, please refer to Bulk requests from practitioners for disaster relief for additional guidance.

Covered disaster area

The locality listed above constitutes a covered disaster area for purposes of Treas. Reg. §301.7508A-1(d)(2) and are entitled to the relief detailed below.

Affected taxpayers

Taxpayers considered to be affected taxpayers eligible for the postponement of time to file returns, pay taxes and perform other time-sensitive acts are those taxpayers listed in Treas. Reg. § 301.7508A-1(d)(1), and include individuals who live, and businesses (including tax-exempt organizations) whose principal place of business is located, in the covered disaster area. Taxpayers not in the covered disaster area, but whose records necessary to meet a deadline listed in Treas. Reg. § 301.7508A-1(c) are in the covered disaster area, are also entitled to relief. In addition, all relief workers affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization assisting in the relief activities in the covered disaster area and any individual visiting the covered disaster area who was killed or injured as a result of the disaster are entitled to relief.

Under section 7508A, the IRS gives affected taxpayers until Nov. 3, 2025, to file most tax returns (including individual, corporate, and estate and trust income tax returns; partnership returns, S corporation returns, and trust returns; estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer tax returns; annual information returns of tax-exempt organizations; and employment and certain excise tax returns), that have either an original or extended due date occurring on or after March 14, 2025, and before Nov. 3, 2025.

Estimated income tax payment originally due on or after March 14, 2025, are postponed through Nov. 3, 2025, and affected taxpayers will not be subject to penalties for failure to pay estimated tax installments as long as such payments are paid on or before Nov. 3, 2025.

The IRS also gives affected taxpayers until Nov. 3, 2025, to perform other time-sensitive actions described in Treas. Reg. § 301.7508A-1(c)(1) and Rev. Proc. 2018-58, 2018-50 IRB 990 (Dec. 10, 2018), that are due to be performed on or after March 14, 2025, and before Nov. 3, 2025.

Under the relief, Form 5500 series returns that were required to be filed on or after March 14, 2025, and before Nov. 3, 2025, are postponed through Nov. 3, 2025, in the manner described in section 8 of Rev. Proc. 2018-58. The relief described in section 17 of Rev. Proc. 2018-58, pertaining to like-kind exchanges of property, also applies to certain taxpayers who are not otherwise affected taxpayers and may include acts required to be performed before or after the period above.

Unless an act is specifically listed in Rev. Proc. 2018-58, the postponement of time to file and pay does not apply to information returns in the W-2, 1094, 1095, 1097, 1098 or 1099 series; to Forms 1042-S, 3921, 3922 or 8027; or to employment and excise tax deposits. However, penalties on deposits due on or after March 14, 2025, and before March 31, 2025, will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by March 31, 2025.

Casualty losses

Affected taxpayers in a federally declared disaster area have the option of claiming disaster-related casualty losses on their federal income tax return for either the year in which the event occurred, or the prior year. In this instance, the 2025 return normally filed next year), or the return for the prior year (the 2024 return filed this year. Taxpayers have extra time – up to six months after the due date of the taxpayer’s federal income tax return for the disaster year (without regard to any extension of time to file) – to make the election. For individual taxpayers, this means Oct. 15, 2026. See Publication 547 for details. Individuals may deduct personal property losses that are not covered by insurance or other reimbursements. For details, see Form 4684, Casualties and Thefts PDF and its instructions PDF. Affected taxpayers claiming the disaster loss on their return should put FEMA disaster declaration number, 4867-DR on any return. See Publication 547 for details.

Payment agreements

For taxpayers in an installment agreement or payment plan, reminder notices will continue to be issued, and direct debits will also continue. But missed payments will not cause an agreement to default during the postponement period.

This means that an agreement will remain in effect, even if they wait until Nov. 3, 2025, to make any payments that were due between March 14, 2025, and Nov. 3, 2025. However, the usual interest and late-payment penalty charges will continue to accrue during this period.

Taxpayers who wish to suspend direct debit payments should contact the IRS or their bank for assistance.

Other relief

The IRS will waive the usual fees for requests for copies of previously filed tax returns for affected taxpayers. Taxpayers should put the assigned FEMA declaration number (4867-DR), in bold letters at the top of Form 4506, Request for Copy of Tax Return PDF, or Form 4506-T, Request for Transcript of Tax Return, as appropriate PDF, and submit it to the IRS.

Qualified wildfire relief payments are excluded from gross income. In general, this means that affected taxpayers can exclude from their gross income amounts received in 2025 for losses, expenses, or damages to the extent these losses, expenses, or damages are not covered by insurance or other reimbursements. This includes amounts received for reasonable and necessary personal, family, living or funeral expenses, as well as for the repair or rehabilitation of their home, or for the repair or replacement of its contents, lost wages (other than amounts received for lost wages paid by the employer which would have otherwise paid such wages), personal injury, death, or emotional distress. See Publication 525, Taxable and Nontaxable Income, for additional information.

Additional relief may be available to affected taxpayers who participate in a retirement plan or individual retirement arrangement (IRA). For example, a taxpayer may be eligible to take a special disaster distribution that would not be subject to the additional 10% early distribution tax and that the taxpayer may take into income over three years. See Form 8915-F, Qualified Disaster Retirement Plan Distributions and Repayments and Disaster relief frequently asked questions: Retirement plans and IRAs under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. Taxpayers may also be eligible to make a hardship withdrawal. Each plan or IRA has specific rules and guidance for their participants to follow.

For anyone affected by a natural disaster, the government may further extend the due date for filing the Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR). Be sure to review relevant FBAR relief notices for complete information.

The IRS may provide additional disaster relief in the future.

Taxpayers who do not qualify for disaster tax relief may qualify for reasonable cause penalty abatement. See Penalty relief for reasonable cause for additional information.

Affected taxpayers who are contacted by the IRS on a collection or examination matter should explain how the disaster impacts them so that the IRS can provide appropriate consideration to their case. Taxpayers may download forms and publications from the official IRS website, IRS.gov.

The tax relief is part of a coordinated federal response to the damage caused by these storms and is based on local damage assessments by FEMA. For information on disaster recovery, visit disasterassistance.gov

Reminder about tax return preparation options