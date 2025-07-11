IRS urges extension filers to use IRS Free File this summer

IR-2025-74, July 10, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service encourages taxpayers who requested an extension to file their returns now rather than wait until the Oct. 15 deadline. IRS Free File makes it easy.

IRS Free File is available 24/7 and offers free guided tax preparation for those with an adjusted income of $84,000 or less. Taxpayers can prepare and e-file federal returns securely with trusted partners at no cost. Free File Fillable Forms is available to all taxpayers who choose to prepare their own tax returns.

Filing over the summer helps avoid the fall rush and gives taxpayers more time to resolve issues or arrange payments, if needed.

Visit IRS Free File: Do your taxes for free to get started today. It’s fast, free and available now.