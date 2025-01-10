Taking Action to Help 2023 Wildfire Victims

CANADA, January 10 - Nova Scotia is taking action to stabilize capped property assessment values for people who have rebuilt homes that were destroyed in the 2023 wildfires in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and Shelburne County.

Today, January 10, the government approved amendments to the Residential and Resource Property Taxation Assessment Regulations to support those affected. The changes mean a property that was rebuilt substantially similar to its pre-wildfire condition will not result in an increase in the capped assessed value.

“During the election, I spoke with residents who lost their homes and learned more about how the assessment process was negatively affecting them,” said Premier Tim Houston. “These changes will help protect affected homeowners from harsh property tax increases when they rebuild homes destroyed in this devastating event.”

The amendments provide a new definition and class of property owners made up of those who rebuilt homes that were destroyed by the 2023 wildfires in the Upper Tantallon area of HRM, the Municipality of the District of Barrington and the Municipality of the District of Shelburne. The amendments consider the evolution of building codes, materials and construction methods, allowing up to a 25 per cent increase in square footage. The capped rate reflects inflation.

The new rules are now in effect and will be reflected on 2025 property assessment notices. The affected property owners will receive their notices in late January.

The regulation changes are available at: https://novascotia.ca/just/regulations/rxaa-l.htm#assess

Quick Facts:

the Barrington Lake, Shelburne County, wildfire was the largest in recorded history in Nova Scotia, burning 23,379 hectares, while the Upper Tantallon / Hammonds Plains wildfire burned 969 hectares

the amendments apply to 165 residential properties that were destroyed

Additional Resources:

The Assessment Act: https://nslegislature.ca/sites/default/files/legc/statutes/assessment.pdf

