St. Johnsbury Barracks / DLS, VCOR (x8)

VSP News Release – Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25A4000262

TROOPER:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  1-10-25 at 1438 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  I-91 South, Exit 23, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATIONS:  

  1. Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal
  2. Violation of Conditions of Release (x8)

 

ACCUSED:  Jamie Cates

AGE:  29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Wheelock, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of I-91 South, near Exit 23, in Lyndon, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle traveling south on I-91 being operated by Jamie Cates (29). Troopers knew Cates to have a criminally suspended driver’s license and multiple court ordered Conditions of Release barring him from operating a motor vehicle on a public highway. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with Cates. He was subsequently taken into custody and later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

SUSPECT:  Jamie Cates

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  2-24-25 at 0830 hours

COURT:  Caledonia County

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

Legal Disclaimer:

