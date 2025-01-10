Over 129,000 Tickets Issued During Holidays

Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that a total of 129,686 tickets were issued statewide, as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic enforcement period between Christmas and New Year’s Day. The initiative, which targeted impaired and reckless drivers, ran from Wednesday, December 11, 2024 through Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

“Driving infractions unnecessarily put millions of lives at risk, and they are 100 percent preventable,” Governor Hochul said. “This initiative underscores my commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe and holding reckless and impaired drivers accountable. These traffic enforcement periods are crucial in mitigating risks and helping reduce crashes and saving lives. I want to sincerely thank our law enforcement partners for working tirelessly to protect our communities and ensuring everyone can travel safely.”

The total statewide numbers are as follows:

Violation Number of Tickets Impaired Driving 4,264 Distracted Driving 4,205 Move Over 981 Speeding 23,339 Seatbelt 3,230 Other Violations 93,667 Grand Total 129,686

The traffic enforcement campaigns are funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC), which promotes and supports participation of law enforcement agencies at the state, county and local levels in high-visibility enforcement efforts. Grant funding is intended to provide supplemental traffic enforcement and engagement during times of the year, such as the holidays, when there is greater potential for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs to be on the road.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “The high number of tickets issued during this enforcement period underscores the importance of these mobilizations in keeping New Yorkers and our visitors safe on the roads. The message is clear: just drive. And the rules are simple: slow down, wear your seat belt, move over for stopped vehicles, put down your device, and never drive if you’re impaired. The ethos of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is to save lives, and we will continue these enforcement campaigns until all dangerous drivers are eradicated.”

State Troopers arrested 750 people for driving under the influence (DWI) and issued 45,683 tickets for other violations.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “I applaud the tremendous work put forth by our members and law enforcement partners that have contributed to the success of this enforcement. We know all too well the preventable tragedies caused by impaired, reckless and distracted driving. We want to remind drivers to make responsible choices every time they get behind the wheel. Our Troopers will remain vigilant in keeping impaired and reckless drivers off the roadways every day.”

NYS Sheriffs’ Association Delaware County Sheriff and President Craig DuMond said, “Hopefully, the holiday season and start of a new year were fun times to connect with family and friends. Most people were courteous and safe, so they did not put themselves and others in danger while behind the wheel. Some drivers were not smart, and they drove while impaired or they drove aggressively and put other road users at risk. Law enforcement ticketed and arrested many of these dangerous drivers. The Sheriffs of New York State hope your new year is off to a great start, and we thank those of you who choose to drive safe and sober.”

New Yorkers struggling with addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.

For more information about GTSC, visit https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/, or follow the GTSC conversation at Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.