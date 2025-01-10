Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Kim Johnson on the Proposed 2025-2026 State Budget

“The health and human service proposals in the Governor’s January budget focus on California’s continued plans to support robust economic growth, high-paying jobs and career development, and strong accountability measures to address housing, homelessness, and mental health.

“The Governor’s budget continues to advance the health and well-being of all Californians and maintains the critical investments made over the last several years, including funding Medi-Cal coverage for over 15 million Californians and its expansion to all Californians regardless of their immigration status.

“The proposed investments build our state’s ability to serve the whole person by assisting our neighbors who need the most support and continuing to address the upstream needs of our communities. It furthers the transformation of the behavioral health system with $11 billion in annual funding for behavioral health services, the implementation of Proposition 1, the CARE Act, and the Behavioral Health Community-Based Organized Networks of Equitable Care and Treatment (BH-CONNECT) Demonstration waiver.

“The proposed budget also brings full implementation of the rate reform model in California’s developmental services system and protection of $19 billion per year for consumers living in their communities.

“The Governor is also proposing $7.1 billion for child care and development programs, maintaining the commitment to utilize an alternative methodology for estimating the cost of care and continuing the Cost of Care Plus Rate payments for the workforce.

“The budget also proposes up to $7.4 million in 2025-2026 to improve maternal and newborn health, and affordability for California families with newborn babies by providing a three-month supply of diapers at no cost.”

For more information, view the California Health & Human Services budget summary.