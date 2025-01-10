NEWS RELEASE - Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe and Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Sign Memorandum of Agreement 

Washington Department of Veterans Affairs: A New Partnership with the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe to Enhance Veteran Services in Washington State

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - January 10, 2025

Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe and Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Sign Memorandum of Agreement

OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) and the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe have formalized a partnership aimed at enhancing services for Veterans in the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe community. The collaboration was officially established on Jan.9 with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), which seeks to improve access to critical benefits and services for Veterans and their families.

The MOA underscores the WDVA’s commitment to its mission of “Serving Those Who Served” and focuses on strengthening the health, financial security, and overall well-being of Native American Veterans and their families.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe and its Tribal Council for the opportunity to join you in this important conversation about Veterans’ issues,” said the Director of the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs, David Puente Jr.

Puente Jr., a U.S. Army Veteran, emphasized his commitment to making Veterans’ services and benefits accessible to improve their quality of life.

A key component of the MOA is the role of Veterans Service Officers (VSOs). These trained professionals, including Tribal VSOs, help Veterans and their families apply for and access benefits. Puente Jr. highlighted the significance of Tribal VSOs, who bridge the gap between Native and non-Native communities to ensure Veterans within Native Nations receive culturally appropriate services. Since 2017, WDVA has partnered with eight federally recognized tribes, thanks to a federal rule change that enabled Tribal-State collaboration for Tribal Veterans Service Officers.

Also present at the event was the WDVA’s Veteran Services Administrator and Tribal Liaison, Steve Gill. Gill spoke about the critical role of Veterans Service Officers (VSOs) in assisting Veterans in navigating the complex benefits system.

“WDVA will provide ongoing technical assistance and training to your Tribal Veteran Service Officers to include extending the invitation to our annual Veteran Service Officer training conferences and our Serving Those Who Served conference,” added Gill during the MOA signing. “These MOAs allow your Tribal Veteran Service Officers to be fully integrated into our VSO network, have the same training and tools as county and state VSOs, and improve their ability to serve Veterans and their families in your community.”

"Our goal is to ensure Tribal Veteran Service Officers have all the resources they need to effectively assist Veterans in their community," said Gill. "This includes ongoing training, access to our VSO network, and invitations to our annual training conferences. By providing this support, we can help ensure that all Veterans, including those in Tribal communities, receive the benefits and services they deserve."

This MOA focuses on training and accreditation of Tribal Veteran Service Officers, a collaborative approach that has proven to be highly effective in improving access to Veterans’ benefits for Native American Veterans and their families."

"Since the implementing of these agreements, we've seen a quantifiable increase in the number of veterans accessing their benefits, which in improve the Veterans economic security access to Veterans’ health care benefits, and other benefits such as education and employment benefits," Gill added.

Key provisions of the MOA include:

Training and Accreditation: WDVA will provide the same training and accreditation to the Tribe’s VSO as it does for County and State VSOs, ensuring consistency and expertise.

Access to Information Systems: The Tribal VSOs will have access to WDVA’s VSO information systems to assist with Veterans’ benefits applications efficiently.

Tracking and Reporting: WDVA will track and report the outcomes of VA disability claims submitted by the Tribe’s VSO, providing insights into the effectiveness of their efforts.

Ongoing Support and Conferences: WDVA will offer ongoing technical assistance and invitations to its annual Veteran Service Officer conferences to foster further training and integration into the broader VSO network.

This MOA marks a significant step forward in ensuring Veterans in the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe community receive the full spectrum of support and services they deserve. By combining the strengths of the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs and the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe, this partnership will create a stronger and more accessible network of services for Tribal Veterans and their families.

“We look forward to the success of this partnership and to the positive impact it will have on Veterans and their families in the Port Gamble S’Klallam community,” Puente Jr. said. “We are here to assist Veterans and their families in connecting with essential benefits, such as disability benefits, health care, education, employment, housing, and burial services.”