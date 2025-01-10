CBP officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry discover 152 pounds of methamphetamine inside a pick-up truck

CBP Officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry discover methamphetamine concealed under the rear seats of a pickup truck.

CALEXICO, Calif., — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry intercept 152.20 pounds of methamphetamine concealed under the rear seats, floor, and fenders of a pickup truck.

On January 5, at approximately 9:05 p.m., when CBP officers conducting primary inspections encountered a 46-year-old man driving a 2024 pickup truck seeking entry into the United States from Mexico. After an initial inspection, officers referred the driver, and the vehicle to secondary inspection for further examination.

While in secondary, a CBP K-9 unit screened the vehicle and alerted officers to the rear driver’s side of the vehicle. Offices then conducted a thorough examination of the vehicle using non-intrusive imaging technology, which revealed irregularities within the front passenger and rear seats.

CBP officers conducted a physical examination of the vehicle and discovered 11 packages wrapped in foil. containing methamphetamine. The packages were extracted from the floor, under the rear seats’ factory compartment, and in the fenders of the truck.

“This interception underscores the officers’ continued diligence and commitment to national security,” said Roque Caza, Area Port Director of Calexico. “I am extremely proud of our officers’ exceptional ability to remain steadfast and vigilant while carrying out our mission and keeping our communities safe.”

The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers.

