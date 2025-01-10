CBP officers intercept over $7 million in methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $7,770,000 in methamphetamine concealed within a shipment manifested as Persian limes.

“Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant and used all available tools and resources to intercept this load of methamphetamine,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 870 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On January 6, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 357 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 869.72 pounds (394.5 kg) concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

